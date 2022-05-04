ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Body found floating in Lake Lanier

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgVyZ_0fSRCUT500
Lake Lanier in Hall County (Google Maps)

Investigators have identified the man whose body was found floating in Lake Lanier: Bradley Taylor was 28 years old, from Gainesville. Investigators in the Hall County Sheriff’s Office say it looks like he was fishing from a bank and somehow went into the lake and drowned. They say foul play is not suspected, but there will be an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

From WSB TV…

Two people walking on a trail at the MAA Lake Lanier apartment complex spotted the body in the water around 7:45 p.m.

The body has been identified as Bradley Howell Taylor, 28. Authorities found Taylor’s fishing equipment at the scene.

According to the Gainesville Times, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office believes Taylor slipped into the water while fishing and that they don’t believe the death to be suspicious.

Taylor’s body has been sent to the coroner’s office for autopsy.

