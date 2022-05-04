ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trotwood, OH

Trotwood suggests tempory tax increase; Voters say ‘No’

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1On1Sg_0fSRBNV100
City of Trotwood (Courtesy: City of Trotwood Facebook)

TROTWOOD — Trotwood included a temporary income tax increase on Tuesday’s ballot, but it was narrowly rejected.

The temporary increase of .5 percent for five years would have been used to provide additional funding to improve roadways, water management resources, street signage and more, according to the city.

But this was shot down as 52 percent of voters said no to the increased tax.

The current income tax rate in Trotwood is 2.25%.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trotwood, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Trotwood, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Washington Examiner

Ohio Gov. DeWine beats GOP primary challenge after stringent pandemic response

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine defeated a primary challenge and won renomination from Republicans in the state on Tuesday. DeWine, who took office in 2019, defeated a Republican primary field that included former Rep. Jim Renacci, businessman and farmer Joe Blystone, and former state Rep. Ron Hood. DeWine, who has governed...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County mine closing; Layoffs will be permanent

A WARN notice has been released stating that the Belmont County Century mine will be closing. The plant closing in Beallsville, Ohio will come with associated layoffs. The layoffs with occur on June 15 or within the next two weeks and will be permanent. The company says 106 positions will be part of the associated […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WOUB

The unofficial results for the Ross County 2022 primary elections

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – Here are the unofficial results for the Ross County 2022 primary elections. Republican Jack Everson won in a race for the County Commissioner nomination against David Byers, 3,190 to 2,775. Everson will face Democrat Doug Corcoran in the November election. Voters struck down the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rate#Signage#Water Management#Cox Media Group
Cleveland.com

Four reasons why Nan Whaley clobbered John Cranley in Ohio’s 2022 gubernatorial primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Perhaps the most surprising outcome of Tuesday’s Ohio primary election was Nan Whaley’s victory over John Cranley in the Democratic primary for governor. In the final weeks of the campaign, there was a general feeling in Ohio political circles that Cranley, the former mayor of Cincinnati, was closing in on Whaley in the final weeks of the campaign, as he won newspaper endorsements and held his own in debates.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Ohio BMV sets 1 year deadline for REAL ID

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The REAL ID deadline is May 3, 2023. On that date the TSA will require a federally-compliant driver license for boarding a commercial flight within the United States. Registrar Charlie Norman of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles says, “To date, only 46% of Ohioans have...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NBC4 Columbus

Marijuana advocacy group sues Ohio’s GOP leaders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio advocacy group said the state’s top Republican officials are blocking its attempts to get marijuana on the ballot in November. The Ohio Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol filed a lawsuit last week in Franklin County claiming that House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman are thwarting […]
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

AES Ohio supply charges to rise from 4.8 cents to 10.9 cents per kWh: How that changes your bill

Get ready to pay more on your electric bill if AES Ohio is your supplier for electricity at your home. “Due to a number of conditions including the situation in Ukraine, inflation, price of natural gas and market conditions our customers will see rates increased by $0.06 per kWh, potentially doubling the price of the standard service offer,” said Mary Ann Kabel, spokeswoman for AES Ohio.
WOWK 13 News

Ohio to get $5 million in TurboTax payout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans who were charged certain fees while using TurboTax could soon receive a payout after a recent settlement.   Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday that Ohio will receive $5 million of $141 million Intuit Inc., the parent company of the TurboTax software, agreed to pay all 50 states and […]
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
70K+
Followers
101K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy