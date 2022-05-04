Trotwood suggests tempory tax increase; Voters say ‘No’

City of Trotwood (Courtesy: City of Trotwood Facebook)

TROTWOOD — Trotwood included a temporary income tax increase on Tuesday’s ballot, but it was narrowly rejected.

The temporary increase of .5 percent for five years would have been used to provide additional funding to improve roadways, water management resources, street signage and more, according to the city.

But this was shot down as 52 percent of voters said no to the increased tax.

The current income tax rate in Trotwood is 2.25%.

