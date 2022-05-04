How common are medication-related errors in home care?

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn about the warning signs of stroke and the need for prompt treatment. Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. and a major cause of serious disability for adults. More than 795,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Stroke risk increases with age, especially after 55, but strokes can occur at any age.

