Jo Daviess County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Jo Daviess by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet just after midnight tonight (early Sunday morning). It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.2 Sat 9 AM 26.8 24.5 21.7 27.0 1 AM 5/08
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
County
Jo Daviess County, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barbour by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 02:18:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM EDT. Target Area: Barbour The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in West Virginia Tygart Valley River At Philippi affecting Barbour County. For the Tygart Valley River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Tygart Valley River At Philippi. * WHEN...From this afternoon to just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, The intersection of US Route 119 and Truck Route 250 is flooded. Also, Sycamore Street and Beech Avenue are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue to rise reaching 19.5 feet this evening. It will fall below flood stage again late this evening. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.5 feet on 01/29/1957. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Wet snow expected above 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for lower elevations down to around 2000 feet, with 3 to 7 inches above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County, including Fort Jones and Greenview and along Sawyers Bar Road west of Etna and also portions of Highway 96 west of Klamath River. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected during this time period and travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may briefly reach up to one inch per hour early Sunday morning causing reduced visibility to less than one half of a mile. Road conditions could change quickly going from wet to snow covered. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS, PALMER DIVIDE, AND ADJACENT PLAINS THROUGH LINCOLN COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS, PALMER DIVIDE, AND ADJACENT PLAINS THROUGH LINCOLN COUNTY * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216, 241, 246 and 247. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT on Saturday. Fire Weather Watch in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT on Sunday. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected this afternoon. After a lull in the winds tonight, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected Sunday afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...For today until 8 PM. For Sunday, from 11 AM to 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Difficult driving conditions are possible, especially in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may impact travel at times, especially on Sunday. The strongest winds on Sunday will be north of I-40, where gusts over 50 MPH are possible.
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1230 AM CDT. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY, MAY 17 TO TUESDAY, MAY 24 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Tuesday, May 17 to Tuesday, May 24. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 44.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 48.7 feet Thursday, May 19. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 44.7 Sat 12 pm CD 44.7 44.9 45.2
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Carry tire chains and an emergency kit in your vehicle. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit https://www.tripcheck.com Target Area: Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with the highest amounts near Santiam Pass. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter-like travel conditions, particularly Saturday night into early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief snowfall rates up to one inch per hour will result in reduced visibility and may quickly turn roads from wet to slick or snow-covered. Falling temperatures will result in areas of ice developing Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Indiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Indiana; Jefferson FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Indiana and Jefferson PA. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 116 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Punxsutawney, Big Run, Rossiter, Glen Campbell, Timblin, Smicksburg, Rochester Mills and Anita. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pike, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pike; Wayne FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 116 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, Pittston, Muhlenberg, Old Forge, Moosic, Blooming Grove, Edwardsville, West Hazleton, Freeland, Luzerne, Harveys Lake, Bear Creek, West Wyoming, Moscow, Conyngham, Nescopeck, Sterling and Slocum. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PIKE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Utah and southwest and west central Colorado. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ramsey, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ramsey; Walsh FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, Nelson, Ramsey and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1208 PM CDT, Local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Edmore, Adams, Starkweather, Lankin, Dahlen, Brocket, Hampden, Webster, Fairdale, Lawton, Southam, Whitman, Garske and Derrick.
RAMSEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Kittson. In northeast North Dakota, Cavalier and Pembina. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1209 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. Rapid snowmelt is also occurring and will add to the flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Crystal, Osnabrock, Mountain, Hensel, St. Vincent, Hamilton, Milton, Leroy, Bathgate, Backoo, Glasston, Olga, Noyes and Akra.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Washington FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Ohio, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 102 PM EDT, flooding was already occurring in the warned area. As of 1245 PM, the gauge on the West Fork of Duck Creek at Macksburg was in minor flood with a reading of 13.9 feet. At stages between 13 and 15 feet Broad Street starts to flood near the creek, homes on the left bank start to flood, and the campground next to the gauge floods. - This includes the following streams and drainages Cat Creek, West Fork Duck Creek, Bear Creek, Right Branch Cat Creek, Pawpaw Creek and East Fork Duck Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Macksburg and Lower Salem. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Central Colorado River Basin; Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Grand Valley; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; San Juan River Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Utah and southwest and west central Colorado. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Grande Ronde Valley; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County HIGH STREAM AND RIVER LEVELS THROUGH THE WEEKEND More showers and thunderstorms will produce moderate to heavy rain across portions of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington today. Rainfall amounts ranging from 0.25 to around .75 inch are expected. This will lead to continued high levels on the rivers and streams across this area as well as ponding of water in low-lying area and fields. In steep terrain locations, there will also be a risk of small rock or mud slides. The heaviest precipitation is expected to occur this afternoon and evening with showers tapering off overnight. it will take some time for all the water to reach streams with high water levels expected into Sunday before beginning to recede.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR

