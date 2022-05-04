ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK watchdog probes audits of Gupta-owned metal companies

By Huw Jones, Pratima Desai
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWo3f_0fSR9Lpw00
Steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta arrives at the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills in London, Britain in this April 5, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Britain's accounting watchdog has opened four investigations into audits by King & King of steel and aluminium companies owned by metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance, it said on Wednesday.

The Financial Reporting Council said the investigations are into the financial statements of Liberty Speciality Steels Limited, Alvance British Aluminium Limited, Liberty Steel Newport Limited and Liberty Performance Steels Limited.

The investigations cover the financial year to March 31, 2019 for Liberty Speciality Steels, Alvance - formerly known as Liberty Aluminium Lochaber - and Liberty Steel Newport, the watchdog said.

For Liberty Performance Steels, the probe covers the year ended March 31, 2020, it added.

King & King, a small two-office accounting firm, had no immediate comment.

GFG Alliance said the FRC makes clear that the investigation is into audit practices at King & King, and does not involve GFG entities or individuals.

"We recognise the importance of strong audit practices and have been evolving our corporate structure and governance as we continue our efforts to restructure and refinance our portfolio," it said.

The FRC said it made the decision to investigate the audits in February, but gave no further information.

Last month Britain's Serious Fraud Office said it had made coordinated raids on trading addresses of GFG Alliance. read more

Gupta has been scrambling to refinance his international network of steel and aluminium and energy businesses following the collapse of supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital.

Reporting by Huw Jones and Pratima Desai; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Louise Heavens and Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Egypt to delay sale of state company shares until Sept

May 7 (Reuters) - Egypt will delay the planned offering of shares on the stock exchange of a number of state companies until after the summer vacation, Public Enterprise Minister Hisham Tawfik told Reuters on Saturday. The government had planned to offer shares in four to six companies in the...
WORLD
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Satellite firm SES eyes H2 revenue boost from Ukraine war

* Company confirms full-year guidance (Adds detail on Ukraine war effects from earnings call) May 5 (Reuters) - Luxembourg-based satellite group SES expects demand for its services in Ukraine to have a positive effect on its second-half revenue, the group said on Thursday after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings. Chief Executive...
BUSINESS
Engadget

UK regulator will have the power to impose steep fines on Big Tech

The UK's recently established Big Tech regulator will have extensive authority to punish giant companies it deems anti-competitive. As TechCrunch notes, the country's Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) has revealed that the Digital Markets Unit will have the power to levy fines of up to 10 percent of a company's worldwide annual turnover if it doesn't honor codes of conduct, plus up to five percent of daily turnover for each day the violations continue. Firms will also have to make it easier to switch between platforms (such as mobile devices and social networks), break away from default apps (including search) and take more control of data sharing.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal#Uk#King King#Gfg Alliance#Frc#Serious Fraud Office
Reuters

Central Bank of India says not yet decided on branch closures

MUMBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - State-owned Central Bank of India has not yet decided on a possible extensive branch closure plan this fiscal year, the lender said on Saturday days after Reuters reported it planned to shut some branches to improve its financial health. On Thursday, Reuters cited sources and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

U.S., Chinese regulators in talks for audit deal -sources

HONG KONG, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese regulatory officials are in talks to settle a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed Chinese firms, three people briefed on the matter told Reuters. The standoff, if not resolved, could see Chinese firms kicked off New York bourses. The...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

OPEC+ set to stick to existing deal despite demand concerns

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - OPEC+ is set to agree another small increase in production targets for June, delegates from the group say, as expectations that sanctions will crimp Russian output further counter demand growth concerns from Chinese lockdowns. OPEC+ ministers are set to meet on Thursday and are expected...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Factbox: Chelsea takeover process

May 7 (Reuters) - Following is the process for the takeover of Chelsea Football Club after the English Premier League side said a consortium, led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital, had won the bid to acquire the club. The Clearlake-Boehly consortium, which was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

424K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy