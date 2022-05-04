ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

No date yet for promised cut to student contribution fee – Harris

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aiZ14_0fSR7euh00

There is not yet a clear date for when the Government will cut the student contribution fee, the Higher Education Minister has said.

Simon Harris was speaking on Wednesday morning as he prepared to unveil 307 million euro (£260 million) of extra funding for Irish colleges and universities, following years of debate and discussion about a new funding arrangement for the sector.

Mr Harris reiterated his belief that the 3,000 euro student contribution charge is an “austerity-era” measure, and that it needs to be cut to alleviate financial pressure on students and their families.

But while he was adamant that student loans are “off the table” for the Government, he was not able to say when students will see the contribution charge cut.

Mr Harris said the 307 million euro will be spent over the coming years.

Student loans burden young people with more debt when they leave college at a time they're trying to meet lots of other pressures in life

“We will spend about 2,000 euro more per student in college each year,” he said. “So it’s an investment of about 2,000 euro more in your education.

“We’re going to invest more, though, to change the system.

“We want to see more lecturers in our colleges, we want to see a better ratio between students and lecturers.

“We want to fund our education system to an equivalent level across the European Union.”

He said the Cabinet on Tuesday agreed to a number of measures designed to cushion students from the cost of college in the coming years.

“I’m delighted to say that yesterday the Government agreed that every year in advance of the Budget, I, and in due course my successors, will publish a paper showing how we can reduce the cost of education for working families.”

Mr Harris said the options are either improving the grant system, reducing fees, or a combination of both.

However, in an interview with RTE radio, Mr Harris declined to provide specific details about a mooted cut to the student contribution fee.

He insisted it is not just aspirational and the exact approach to saving students money needs to be debated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DuCrX_0fSR7euh00
Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said the student contribution is currently too high (PA) (PA Wire)

“I think it is just at a level that is of an austerity era,” he said.

While not giving specifics, he pledged action will be taken for students in the upcoming Budget.

“What there will be in the October Budget is a package to support students,” Mr Harris said. “We’ll look at both the grants and the fees.

“Let me be really clear in case anybody thinks I’m in any way ambiguous on this: I believe that the 3,000 euro registration fee is too high. I believe it needs to come down. I’ve said that many times.”

He rejected any suggestion of introducing a student loan scheme.

“The Government agreed yesterday and made a formal decision that student loans are off the table, that they’re not equitable.

“They burden young people with more debt when they leave college at a time they’re trying to meet lots of other pressures in life.

“They’re not fair. And, quite frankly, they also don’t work.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Freezing tuition fees ‘will put pressure on funding for teaching’

A group of universities has warned that a freeze in tuition fees will increase the pressure on funding for teaching. The Russell Group, which represents 24 UK universities, has estimated that due to rising student demand and increasing costs alongside frozen tuition fees up to 2024/25, the average deficit per UK undergraduate taught will more than double from £1,750 in 2021/22 to around £4,000 in 2024/25, with deficits across all subjects.
COLLEGES
newschain

Port Vale clinch play-off place and deny promoted Exeter the title

Exeter missed the chance to be crowned League Two champions as Port Vale secured a 1-0 win at St James Park to seal their place in the play-offs. James Wilson scored the only goal of a game lacking in quality but Exeter will be left wondering what could have been as they turned in one of their worst performances of the season when a point would have seen them pip Forest Green to the title.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#College#Higher Education#Irish#The European Union#Cabinet
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Euro
newschain

Russian strikes try to disrupt delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine

Russia has moved to obstruct the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine by bombarding rail stations and other supply-line targets across the country. Heavy fighting also raged on Wednesday at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol that represented the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southern port city, according to the mayor.
MILITARY
newschain

Motor insurance price falls to lowest level since 2015

The amount paid by motorists for insurance fell to its lowest level in more than six years in the first quarter of 2022, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI). Prices for new policies have increased but renewals have decreased after an insurance shake-up earlier this year. The average...
ECONOMY
newschain

Northampton miss out on automatic promotion despite win at Barrow

Northampton saw the final automatic promotion place from League two snatched from their grasp in agonising fashion despite a 3-1 win at Barrow. The Cobblers relinquished third place to Bristol Rovers on goals scored on the final day of the season as Rovers thumped Scunthorpe 7-0. Instead, Northampton were left...
SOCCER
newschain

Vafortino victorious for Philippart De Foy in Victoria Cup

Vafortino gave Kevin Philippart De Foy his biggest victory in the training ranks when the four-year-old held off the evergreen Accidental Agent to land the tote Victoria Cup at Ascot. The son of New Bay was ideally positioned throughout the valuable seven-furlong contest, tracking the pace on the stands rail...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy