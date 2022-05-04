ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Warriors-Grizzlies battle gets chippy: Brooks ejected, Green flips bird to fans

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis forward Dillon Brooks was ejected for a flagrant foul on Warriors guard Gary Payton on Tuesday night in the opening minutes of Game 2 in their Western Conference semifinal.

Payton had X-rays on his left elbow and never returned. The Warriors said after their 106-101 loss that Payton broke his left elbow and will have an MRI exam on Wednesday.

This wasn’t the only flashpoint moment in the game.

Draymond Green went down shortly after Brooks’ ejection and went to the locker room after he appeared to be elbowed in the face. As Green, who was ejected just before halftime of Golden State’s win in Game 1, walked to the locker room during a timeout, he flashed the middle finger on each hand at the fans.

Green got stitches for a right eye laceration and returned for the start of the second quarter. After the game, Green said he expects to be fined for something that felt good in the moment. He was angry at being booed with blood running down his face after being elbowed in the eye.

Draymond Green keeping it classy on the way to the locker room in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/2V8ZmwkJYG

— Beale Street Bears (@BealeStBearsFS) May 4, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“I could have had a concussion,” Green said. “So, if they’re going to be that nasty, I can be that nasty too. I’m assuming the cheers was because they know I’ll get fined. Great. I make $25 million a year, I should be just fine.”

As for the Brooks ejection, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said he didn’t know if the foul was intentional. Kerr called it dirty, as Payton got whacked across the head while in midair.

“Dillon Brooks broke the code,” Kerr said. “That’s how I see it.”

Payton was going for a layup when Brooks chased him down and swung his arm, hitting the Warriors guard across the head. Payton went down and immediately grabbed at his left arm with 9:08 left in the first quarter. Officials reviewed the play and quickly ruled it a Flagrant 2, sending Brooks to the locker room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Arkeh_0fSR7c9F00
Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green
USA TODAY Sports; Getty Images

Told Kerr called Brooks’ flagrant foul dirty, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said he just trusted the officials to make the call.

“They reviewed it,” Jenkins said. “They made their judgment, obviously (Brooks) made contact to the head. So going to trust what the refs did.”

Brooks missed his first three shots after going 3 of 13 in Game 1. Brooks said after shootaround earlier Tuesday that he knew Memphis likely would’ve won the opener if he shot better.

Memphis’ top perimeter defender, Brooks’ job in Game 2 was to defend two-time NBA scoring champ Stephen Curry.

Payton missed the first free throw and made the second. Then he went to the locker room and for X-rays, never returning.

Asked after the first quarter during his interview with TNT about the physical play in the period, Kerr said: “No, that wasn’t physical. That was dirty.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steve Kerr Sends Clear Message Towards Memphis Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had some mince words for the Memphis Grizzlies heading into Game 3. Kerr doesn't want any of his players to risk injuring a player on the Grizzlies, even though the opposite happened in Game 2. Dillon Brooks was ejected from the game after...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Charles Barkley Reacts To Dillon Brooks Play: Fans React

There's been a lot of debate over the play by Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks that left Golden State Warriors star Gary Payton II with a broken elbow. But Charles Barkley had a reaction that has a lot of people upset. During TNT's postgame coverage of the 106-101 Grizzlies win,...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Draymond Green Reacts To JJ Redick's Comments

Earlier Wednesday morning, JJ Redick made headlines for what he said on the ESPN airwaves. During Wednesday morning's "First Take," the former NBA player took exception with comments from Chris "Mad Dog" Russo. The latter made it clear he doesn't appreciate the style of play and behavior on the court of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning's Tweet About Draymond Green Going Viral

During the first quarter of Tuesday night's Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, Draymond Green was forced back into the locker room after taking a hard elbow to the face. As the Warriors forward was ushered through the tunnel, he hit the opposing Memphis crowd with...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant responds to criticism of controversial palming move

Ja Morant still isn’t ducking any smoke, even when it comes to the criticisms of his dribbling on social media. A clip went viral this week of the Memphis Grizzlies guard appearing to blatantly travel while doing a palming move in Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday (check out the video here). The viral clip sparked discussion about the way that Morant dribbles with many suggesting that the 22-year-old All-Star gets away with traveling violations fairly often.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Kerr: Dubs won't retaliate against Grizzlies for Brooks' foul

If Steve Kerr and the Warriors have their way over the next week, the best form of revenge against the Memphis Grizzlies will be knocking the No. 2 seed out of the NBA playoffs. As for any type of retaliation against the Grizzlies or guard Dillon Brooks for his Flagrant...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Discusses Shocking Ja Morant Stats

Ja Morant and his Memphis Grizzlies are finally making a name for themselves in the NBA playoffs. They have been fighting hard and pushing themselves to make it this far for months now and it’s paying off. They are currently doing great work against the Golden State Warriors in...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Charles Barkley Reveals If He Thinks Controversial Play Was "Dirty"

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley defended Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks a bit after Steve Kerr's postgame comments. Following Brooks' ejection for a flagrant foul 2 that left Gary Payton II with a broken elbow, the Warriors coach said that he "broke the code." Barkley didn't agree. Telling the "Inside" crew:
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Gary Payton
theScore

NBA weekend best bets: Grizzlies are disrespected as Game 3 'dogs

We've cashed on four straight NBA picks heading into this weekend, when all four series enter a pivotal Game 3 on the lower seeds' court. Here are our best bets entering the weekend:. May 6, 7 p.m. ET. This game is the riskiest to bet on the entire weekend slate...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant got away with egregious travel against Warriors

NBA referees rarely call players for traveling or carrying these days, which in turn allows the players to routinely commit infractions. That said, what Ja Morant got away with on Tuesday was extremely egregious. A video clip of a play that occured during Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Grizzlies#Birds#Mri
The Spun

Draymond Green Says He Was Offered Role On Popular ESPN Show

Most players dip their toes into the broadcasting world after their playing careers come to an end. Draymond Green is a rare example of an athlete who's cutting his teeth in the industry before his NBA career comes to a close. Earlier this year, the three-time NBA champion signed a...
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy