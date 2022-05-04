ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Factbox-EU proposes toughest sanctions yet against Russia

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GpQui_0fSR7bGW00

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday proposed its sixth and toughest round of sanctions against Russia yet that could be signed off by ambassadors of EU governments later in the week.

Below are the main elements of the package:

OIL

The Commission proposed a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined. The ban will be phased in with purchases of crude oil coming into force within six months and refined products by the end of the year.

Because of their high dependency on Russian oil and limited possibilities of buying crude elsewhere, Hungary and Slovakia will be able to continue to buy Russian crude oil until end of 2023 under existing contracts.

BANKS

The Commission wants to remove Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, from the international SWIFT transaction and messaging system as well as two other major banks. The Commission did not provide the names of the two banks, but EU officials told Reuters they were Credit Bank of Moscow and the Russian Agricultural Bank.

INDIVIDUALS

The Commission is proposing to increase the list of individuals banned from entering the EU and whose assets in the EU are frozen by adding high-ranking military officers and other individuals who committed war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and who are responsible for the “inhuman siege” of the city of Mariupol. The Commission has not yet provided further details.

BROADCASTERS

The Commission wants to ban three big Russian state-owned TV broadcasters from EU airwaves:

1) Rossiya RTR/RTR Planeta,

2) Rossiya 24,

3) TV Centre International

They will not be allowed to distribute their content in the EU via cable, satellite, on the internet or via smartphone apps because the EU believes they spread Kremlin disinformation.

ACCOUNTING, PR SERVICES

The Commission is proposing to prohibit European firms from providing accounting, consulting and public relations services to Russian companies.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin is desperate to stay in power because his successor may want to ASSASSINATE him, former US general warns

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be desperate to remain in power for fear of what his successor might do to him, a former top US general has said. In the cutthroat halls of Russian power politics, where he cannot rely on the rule of law and institutions of government to protect him, Vladimir Putin may be in real danger from senior military and security figures over Russia's catastrophic performance in the invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia destroys hangars full of western weapons near Odessa

Russian high-precision missiles have hit a logistics centre at a military airfield near Ukraine’s Odessa which was used to deliver weaponry given to Kiev by the west, the Russian defence ministry said.The ministry said hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missile weapons and ammunition from the US and European countries, were destroyed.Odessa governor Maksym Marchenko said a rocket strike had hit the Black Sea port city on Monday evening, causing deaths and injuries.Meanwhile, a Ukrainian fighter in Mariupol has said up to 200 civilians remain trapped inside bunkers in the Azovstal steel works, despite an evacuation...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Credit Bank Of Moscow#Factbox Eu#The European Commission#Oil The Commission#Russian#Sberbank#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Moscow threatens to bomb Zelensky: Kremlin says 'decision-making centres, including in Kyiv' will be hit if Ukraine 'keeps attacking' Russian soil after claims a border checkpoint came under fire

The Russian military on Wednesday threatened to strike Ukraine's command centres in the capital Kyiv if Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory. 'We are seeing Ukrainian troops' attempts to carry out sabotage and strike Russian territory,' the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. 'If such cases continue, the Russian armed forces will strike decision-making centres, including in Kyiv.'
POLITICS
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

424K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy