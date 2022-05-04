Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For today, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For Sunday, west winds 20 to 30 mph gusting up to 45 mph in the morning, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon and evening. Lingering gusty winds to 45 MPH are possible through Sunday night into Monday morning. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert and Eastern Mojave Desert. * WHEN...The Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 AM Sunday. The High Wind Watch is in effect from 8 AM Sunday to 4 AM Monday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may impact travel at times, especially on Sunday. Difficult driving conditions are likely on Sunday on I-40 between Baker to Barstow due to strong winds and areas of reduced visibility due to blowing dust.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO