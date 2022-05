MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Construction is set to begin on a logistics park in Macon County that is set to have a major economic impact on the area. The Regional East Alabama Logistics Park, or R.E.A.L Park, is becoming a reality with the help of a partnership between Macon County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA), landowners and Farpoint Development. It will encompass 683 acres at the site of Beck’s Turf Farm off Exit 42 on Interstate 85.

MACON COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO