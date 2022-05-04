ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German bond yields climb above 1% ahead of Fed meeting

By Stefano Rebaudo
 3 days ago

* German 10-year Bund yield hits highest since June 2015

May 4 (Reuters) - German 10-year government bond yields rose above 1% for a second straight day on Wednesday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting which is expected to deliver a new round of post-pandemic monetary tightening to contain inflation.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by half of a percentage point and announce the start of reductions to its $9 trillion balance sheet.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was up five basis points (bps) at 1.005%, after hitting its highest since June 2015 at 1.036% earlier on Wednesday.

The 10-year yield climbed above 1% for the first time since June 2015 on Tuesday, increasing as much as 4 bps before closing flat.

Citi analysts said: “If the Fed delivers ‘just’ +50 bp, and the BoE a dovish 25 bp tomorrow, this could be the catalyst for a tentative relief rally given the starting point is 250 bp priced for the six meetings remaining this year.”

Money markets are currently pricing in 258 bps of Fed rate rises this year, including a 90% chance of a 50 bps on Wednesday, and a 66% chance of a 50 bps rate increase from the Bank of England (BOE) on Thursday.

“Treasuries should remain largely unimpressed (by a 50 bps Fed rate hike), and the market will be more focused on guidance regarding the further hike path, with a total of 250 bp priced in until year-end,” Commerzbank analysts said.

Money markets are pricing in almost 95 bps of European Central Bank rate increases by year-end, up from around 90 bps on Tuesday.

“In our view, the only question is how fast will the Fed move to a $95 bln roll-off per month,” ING analysts said.

Italy’s 10-year government bond rose 8 bps to 2.95%, its highest since March 2020, with the spread between German and Italian 10-year yields rising to 192.5, its widest since June 2020.

Spreads between core and peripheral bond yields have widened recently after hopes for more fiscal and monetary stimulus were disappointed last month. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by David Clarke)

