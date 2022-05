CLINTON, Tenn. — Clinton community members, and anyone else, will have a chance to spend a fun-filled day surrounded by animals of all kinds Saturday. The Little Ponderosa Zoo will host its annual Community Day from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. with tons of different animals, food, live music, inflatables, vendors and pony rides. Families will be able to play games after riding a pony and feeding some peacocks or other kinds of popular animals.

CLINTON, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO