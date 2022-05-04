Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith Scheduled For UFC 277 In July

UFC lightweight contenders Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev are set to collide at a yet-to-be-announced UFC Fight Night event on July 9. ESPN's Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion has yet to officially confirm anything itself regarding the booking or event. The pair were originally scheduled to meet in the main event of UFC Vegas 48 back in February, which was later rescheduled to UFC 272 in March, and eventually canceled altogether after Fiziev tested positive for COVID-19 the week of the fight. A former UFC lightweight champion, dos Anjos is 3-2 in his last five Octagon appearances and is coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Renato Moicano at UFC 272. Fiziev on the other hand is riding a five-fight winning streak currently and will try to build on a third-round knockout victory over Brad Riddell at UFC Vegas 44 in his most recent outing.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO