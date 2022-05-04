ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith Scheduled For UFC 277 In July

By Evan Wheeler
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev and former title challenger, Anthony Smith, are set to face off at UFC 277 on July 30. MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn and Nolan King reported the news of the matchup being in the works, although it...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Charles Oliveira Misses Weight For UFC 274 Has Been Stripped Of UFC Lightweight Title

Charles Oliveira has been defeated by the scale, and is no longer your UFC lightweight champion. In a stunning development, Charles Oliveira twice weighed at 155.5 pounds, which is within the normal allowance for a lightweight fight, just over the requirement for a title fight. As a result he has been stripped of the title. The fight will go on with only Justin Gaethje eligible to win the belt, should Charles Oliveira win the title will be vacated.
UFC
Fightful

Bracket Revealed For Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament During 5/4 AEW Dynamite

After weeks of matches, all of the spots in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament have been filled. On the May 4 episode of AEW Dynamite, Rey Fenix and Jeff Hardy became the sixth and seventh wrestlers to book their spots in the tournament, joining Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Dax Harwood, Samoa Joe, and Darby Allin. Later in the episode, the bracket was revealed, with the eighth spot being a surprise "Joker" entrant.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bohn
Person
Dana White
Person
Magomed Ankalaev
Person
Ryan Spann
Fightful

Drew McIntyre Prefers A Champion On Each Show If WWE Rosters Are Split

Drew McIntyre has stepped up to confront Roman Reigns in recent weeks, setting himself up as the next potential challenger to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns unified the titles at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Brock Lesnar. While there is just one World Championship in WWE, the brand split still remains with Raw and SmackDown having separate rosters.
WWE
Fightful

JONAH Confirms His First Stint With IMPACT Wrestling Has Concluded

JONAH has come to the end of his time, for now, in IMPACT Wrestling. JONAH, formerly Bronson Reed in WWE NXT, was part of IMPACT Wrestling for the first quarter of 2022 but after losing a Monster's Ball Match to PCO on May 5, he has now taken to Twitter to say that, a chapter of his career will be dedicated to PCO and for now, he will see IMPACT down the road.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#The Pivot Podcast#Mma
Fightful

Swerve Strickland: Shawn Michaels Was Responsible For My Upward Shift In NXT

The former Isaiah Swerve Scott is getting candid about Shawn Michaels. Swerve Strickland, who was known as Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott during his WWE/NXT run, has spoken before in the past about how he wanted to be one of Triple H's main guys on the black and gold brand. In a new interview with Chris Jericho, Strickland noted that Shawn Michaels was the guy who really helped him turn around his NXT career.
WWE
Fightful

Swerve Strickland Recalls Being 'Scolded' By Vince McMahon, Details How Top Dolla Got Backstage Heat

Swerve Strickland says that the days and weeks leading up to his WWE release were just plain weird. When Isiah Swerve Scott, along with his Hit Row stable mates, were called up to WWE Smackdown in the 20221 WWE Draft, the future looked bright for the newly formed group. Things went sour quickly though, as the group would only appear on the blue brand for a few weeks before B-Fab was released on November 4th and the rest of the group, consisting of Scott, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Top Dolla, were all released a few days later on November 18th.
MIAMI, FL
Fightful

Moose: I Wanted To Punch Adam 'Pacman' Jones In The Face When I Met Him

Moose isn't very fond for 'Pacman' Jones. The lineup of former NFL players that have done a wrestling match/apperance here and there is a long one. Whether it's guys who didn't fare well in the league like Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar or former Pro Bowlers like DeAngelo Williams & Rob Gronkowski, the list is seemingly endless.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

WWE Q1 FY22 Earnings Call With Nick Khan And Vince McMahon

WWE's quarterly call! Live notes will be below. - Vince McMahon kicks off the call, as is tradition. He says that their WWE momentum is getting to a great start in 2022, with record breaking performances. He says WrestleMania was stupendous. - Vince McMahon touts the A&E partnership and says...
WWE
Fightful

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev Rebooked For July

UFC lightweight contenders Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev are set to collide at a yet-to-be-announced UFC Fight Night event on July 9. ESPN's Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion has yet to officially confirm anything itself regarding the booking or event. The pair were originally scheduled to meet in the main event of UFC Vegas 48 back in February, which was later rescheduled to UFC 272 in March, and eventually canceled altogether after Fiziev tested positive for COVID-19 the week of the fight. A former UFC lightweight champion, dos Anjos is 3-2 in his last five Octagon appearances and is coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Renato Moicano at UFC 272. Fiziev on the other hand is riding a five-fight winning streak currently and will try to build on a third-round knockout victory over Brad Riddell at UFC Vegas 44 in his most recent outing.
UFC
Fightful

Jim Ross Recalls Signing The Rock To The Highest Paying Rookie Contract In WWE History

Jim Ross was not going to let The Rock slip through WWE's fingers. In celebration of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 50th Birthday, the newest episode of Grilling Jr was dedicated to Johnson's first two years with the WWE (1996-1997). During the show, Jim Ross recounted his signing of Johnson, saying that he knew the third-generation wrestler was destined for mega-stardom.
WWE
Fightful

Riho Becomes Final Woman To Qualify For AEW Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament

The field is set for the AEW Women's Owen Hart Tournament. The final qualifying match, which was held on tonight's episode of Rampage, was won by former AEW Women's World Champion Riho after she defeated Yuka Sakazaki in a well received match. With the win, Riho rounds out the field of seven women who have qualified while also leaving one spot open for the mystery Joker slot.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

9K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy