Louis Lyras wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Ohio's 6th Congressional District.

All eyes were on Ohio's hotly contested GOP Senate primary race Tuesday night as Trump's endorsement proved to push J.D. Vance to victory. Vance says his win solidifies that the former president still has a strong influence in Ohio. "This campaign I really think was a referendum on what kind...
WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - The Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion has injected new urgency into a Texas primary that pits the House of Representatives' lone anti-abortion Democrat against an advocate of abortion rights. Progressive Democratic challenger Jessica Cisneros on Wednesday called on top House Democrats to drop their support...
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday urged U.S. Latinos not to vote in November’s midterm elections for politicians who have “mistreated” them, in response to a comment by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump boasted at a rally in...
EXCLUSIVE: A group of Republican senators is introducing legislation to block the Biden administration from sending personnel and funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to alleviate the crisis at the southern border. The senators are alarmed by the Biden administration's announced termination of Title 42 on May 23,...
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's Save America Tour around the United States. (Megan Varner/Getty Images) On Monday, CNN's Andrew Kaczynski and Em...
Here's a look at the latest Trafalgar Group poll which shows Trump-endorsed Oz with 27% of the vote. Former Bush Administration member and veteran David McCormick is second with 16% of the vote. Former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands is right behind him with 15%. Veteran and author Kathy...
Valley Rep. Lepore-Hagan to propose abortion rights amendment. Lepore-Hagan said in the statement that no one should be forced to carry a pregnancy against their will. Attacks dominate Pennsylvania's Senate GOP primary debate. What could be the final primary debate between Republicans running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat devolved...
Bertram de Souza, host of The Scribbler Publishing Group Video Podcast, along with co-host Cynthia Rickard, will be hosting a podcast tonight at 7 p.m. for a postmortem on Tuesday's primary election in Ohio. Their guests will be three of the leading political analysts in the state, Dr. William Binning,...
