ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Valley, CA

Grass Valley Vehicle Crash Results in Major Injury

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor Injury Reported in Two-Vehicle Accident on Duggans Road. A motor vehicle crash in Grass Valley on April 30 caused major injuries to at least one person. The accident happened along Duggans Road between Wolf Meadows Drive and Kasza Way shortly after 11:00 a.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that...

www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

CHP: Toddler dies after being struck by truck driven by his grandpa

The Latest – Thursday, May 5 1:15 p.m. The CHP identified the driver as 68-year-old David Souza of Auburn. An officer told FOX40 that Souza is the child’s grandfather and that police has his truck for evidence. An arrest hasn’t been made as the investigation is ongoing. Original story below NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

2-year-old killed after being hit by car near Grass Valley, CHP says

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 2-year-old child has died after being hit by a car Wednesday morning, officials with the California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Grass Valley office say. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, CHP officers were called to the area of Still Road and Rabon Valley Road where a 911 caller reported a small child had been struck by a car at a home on Still Road.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Grass Valley, CA
Accidents
Grass Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
Grass Valley, CA
Cars
City
Grass Valley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect arrested in skateboard attack on elderly man in San Leandro

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 75-year-old man was badly injured after he was attacked by a man wielding a skateboard Monday evening in San Leandro. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said the attack happened around 8 p.m. in the 16200 block of East 14th Street. Authorities said the suspect caused severe...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian blocking traffic on 680/24 overpass in Walnut Creek in custody

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) -- A person apparently having a mental health crisis was in custody after walking on an overpass at the Highway 680/24 interchange in Walnut Creek Wednesday afternoon, which gridlocked traffic for miles.Just before 3 p.m., Walnut Creek police tweeted that officers were assisting California Highway Patrol officers during the incident on the overpass from eastbound Highway 24 to northbound 680 near the Ygnacio Valley Road exit.The CHP said the incident began at around 1:45 p.m. Officers who responded to a call of a pedestrian on the highway made contact with the individual who ran away up to the overpass when officers arrived.Several other off-ramps and roadways were closed in the area at the request of CHP, police said. As of 4 p.m., eastbound Highway 24 traffic was stalled through the Caldecott Tunnel all the way to Highway 13 in Oakland. Police said Mount Diablo Boulevard at Camino Diablo was closed as was Camino Diablo between Mount Diablo and El Curtola Boulevard.At 5:51 p.m., the CHP said the person had been taken into custody, with the freeway ramp to be reopened within 10 minutes.No other details about the individual were available.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Urban Areas#Traffic Accident#Suv
L.A. Weekly

Fallon Montanucci Killed in Head-On Crash on Airport Road [Minden, NV]

According to reports, the collision occurred shortly after 4:00 a.m., on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Airport Road. Investigators stated that a silver Ford F-150 was traveling in the wrong direction on U.S. 395 for reasons unknown. There, the Ford collided with a Hyundai Accent driven by 22-year-old Montanucci.
MINDEN, NV
FOX40

1 man dead, 1 child injured after incident in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was killed in South Turlock early Sunday morning according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the report of a person being shot in Turlock. When deputies arrived on the scene, a man was found inside the residence suffering from a gunshot […]
TURLOCK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX40

Man arrested after a fatal shooting in Antelope

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to an injured man on the ground in Antelope Tuesday. According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Spokesman, they had received a call to assist Metro Fire at 2:54 a.m. When Metro Fire assessed the victim they determined it was a gunshot wound and transported him for […]
ANTELOPE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Home Catches Fire 2 Days In A Row

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters responded to a Sacramento residence for the second time in two days. Early Monday morning, Sacramento Firefighters responded to calls for service at the home along Luther Drive near Florin Road. Firefighters say it was caused by a blaze that burned Sunday inside of a bedroom at the home. On Sunday, after putting the fire out, firefighters boarded up the home. They say a hot spot or pocket of debris began smoldering and caught fire again. The cause of the initial fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.    
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

75-year-old in serious condition after skateboard attack

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A 75-year-old man was seriously injured in an attack by a skateboard-wielding suspect on Monday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said. The attack happened around 8:00 p.m. in the 16200 block of East 14th Street in San Leandro. An image released by ACSO showed the suspect standing over the victim […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Interstate 5 [Sacramento, CA]

Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Florin Road. The incident occurred around 12:10 a.m., on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Florin Road. Investigators said a driver was traveling in the far left lane when they noticed movement ahead. They reportedly did not have enough time to swerve out of the way, and struck the pedestrian.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Highway 99 reopens after police activity in Stockton

A section of Highway 99 has reopened after it was closed for hours due to police activity Monday afternoon in Stockton, according to Caltrans. The Highway 99 closure was in both directions at westbound Highway 4 (Crosstown Freeway) in San Joaquin County. Stockton police said there was a female in...
STOCKTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jonathan Christensen Dies in Single-Vehicle Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 80 [Reno, NV]

31-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Deadly Accident near Dearby Dam. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to the scene near Dearby Dam after receiving multiple dispatch calls. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that paramedics transported Christensen to a hospital for treatment of significant injuries.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy