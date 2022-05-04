ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento Fatal Collision on Garden Highway

Cover picture for the articleA fatal collision was reported along Garden Highway in Sacramento on the evening of April 30 involving a solo vehicle. The accident occurred at about 9:14 p.m. near Orchard Lane in the Willow Creek area when a pickup experienced a rollover, ending up on its roof. One person died at the...

Majdi Haddad
3d ago

One of the reasons that could be counted for solo vehicle crash is: at night time driving, newer cars and pick ups have a un necessary very brigh head lights. facing that light will blare you for couple of seconds at least, while making a curve or any other obstacle on the road is long enough to cause a fatal accident and fatalities. . wonder why the legislators can't see that yet!! and stop allowing those very bright light to be in use, especially in the cities roads.

