West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Wednesday, May 4th 2022

Lehigh Construction Group received an honorable mention for the 2021 Build New York Awards from the Associated General Contractors of NYS. The honor comes for Lehigh's work on renovating Sahlen Field facilities for BaAM Productions, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Buffalo Bisons. The Sahlen Field project was one of only four chosen by the AGC of NYS statewide for 2021.

Lorraine Capital has purchased ICM Controls of Syracuse for an undisclosed price. According to Business First, ICM Controls makes electronic control solutions.

Also from Business First - Georgia-based Tidal Wave Auto Spa will soon build its first WNY site at a vacant lot in Niagara Falls. The business is coming to the corner of Niagara Falls Boulevard and 71st Street.

Turner Battle has been appointed as Athletics Director for The Park School of Buffalo.