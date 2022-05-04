Embattled Montague superintendent on leave sues board members for retaliation

The embattled superintendent of the Montague school district is suing the board members who placed him on leave last spring, claiming they had a vendetta against him after he pointed out their violations of the law.

Timothy Capone, whose tenure at the K-8 district was marred by controversy, says the then-board, most still active members, acted with malice when he refused to abide by what he called illegal actions they made to move board elections and non-renew tenured staff members, according to the lawsuit filed in Sussex County Superior Court.

Board members at an April 2021 school meeting voted 5-2 to place Capone on paid administrative leave, but remained tight-lipped as to the reason for the decision other than to bar him from "doing work for or on behalf" of the board. He remains on leave pending a decision by the board, which could be imminent.

Capone, in the complaint filed last week, is suing Board President Barbara Holstein and members Denise Bogle, Dale Bouma, Paul Brislin and Danielle Christmann — the five who approved his leave. He omitted the two members — Glen Plotsky and Jennifer VanNess — who opposed. The Board of Education as a whole is also named as well as unnamed persons who "participated in the conduct."

Joseph Garcia, the board attorney, said he was unable to comment on pending litigation. Holstein, at the instruction of Garcia, said she was not able to comment.

Capone, who was hired in July 2017, said John Nittolo — then-curriculum director and now acting chief school administrator — had refused to undergo training with a female staff member. Capone alleges the female staffer was uncomfortable following an inappropriate incident between her and Nittolo. Further investigation found several staffers had felt the same about Nittolo, Capone alleges.

In April 2020, Nittolo refused to participate in a performance evaluation, and coupled with the allegations by staff members, Capone said he decided not to renew Nittolo's contract.

The decision, Capone claims, was the catalyst for staff members Brislin, Bouma and Christmann to move to not renew the contracts for every staff member, including tenured, claiming they were casting a "protest vote." The move, he informed them, was illegal, according to the suit.

Capone was put on blast in November 2020 by federal and state lawmakers after he purportedly refused to provide students with free breakfast and lunch meals that the federal government paid for under the CARES Act in 2019, which was extended through 2021. The district abstained from offering the meals for several months before the board voted to overturn Capone's decision in a 4-3 vote in early November 2020.

In December 2020, Capone said Holstein, Bouma, Brislin and Christmann wanted to allow persons who were not parents or guardians to pick up the school lunches, but he refused, stating that it was against guidelines put in place by the state. The move, he said, could not assure the students were actually getting the meals.

His refusal to violate the requirements of the Act, he said, "infuriated Holstein, who vowed" to remove him as superintendent.

Capone said Holstein introduced a resolution in January 2021 to move the board elections from November 2021 to April 2021 — a purported decision to more quickly remove board members who were not supportive of his decisions. The proposal, he said, would have effectively shortened the terms of members that were supportive of Capone, and lengthened those who were not, he said.

Capone claims he and the board attorney advised Holstein she could not move forward with the resolution, but did so anyway. She later was advised by the Sussex County clerk that the district could not hold an election in April 2021 as the three-year terms would have been drastically shortened.

Capone's objections, he said, again led Holstein, Bogle, Brislin, Bouma and Christmann to harass him.

Capone said he filed an ethics complaint against Holstein in March 2021 following several interactions with her, including one where she falsely accused him of not meeting with county officials to discuss the midyear budgets. The outcome of the ethics complaint was not immediately known.

In retaliation of his filing against Holstein and of his objections to the board's continued unlawful conduct, Capone said he was placed on administrative paid leave on April 26, 2021. He said he was not told why, but was advised the board was going to conduct an investigation in contemplation of filing tenure charges against him.

Several board members, he said, were not notified of the plan ahead of time. The board also replaced the prior attorney with Garcia, Capone said.

Nittolo was placed on administrative leave from the Green Hills School in December 2018 for reasons that were never disclosed to the public. There was a settlement agreement between Nittolo and the district and he resigned in February 2019. Nittolo was hired in Montague in June 2019, although his position was unclear at the time, and is now the school's acting superintendent.

Capone is seeking judgement for undisclosed damages, emotional distress and pay he believes he is owned. The retaliation by the board, he said, was "egregious and actuated by actual malice" and has left him humiliated, anxious and emotionally stressed. His reputation, his said, has been damaged as a result of their conduct.

Montague election

Montague and Fredon school districts are the only in the county that held April budget elections this year, which allow residents to vote on the school budget under state law. Montague's change came last year as a result of the Board of Education's 5-2 vote, effectively removing a decade-long November election.

Neither of the schools have voted for board members since November 2020 after a judge ruled that members up for reelection in November 2021 could serve their terms through last month. Sixteen percent of Montague voters went to the polls in April.

Michael Zernhelt and Tasha DeGeorge, with 254 and 229 votes, bested competitors Stephanie Guida and Jaime Johnson for three-year terms as members, according to official results from the Sussex County Board of Elections. Andree Campbell secured the most votes, 257, for a one-year term on the board.

The newly elected will join members Holstein, who serves as current board president, Bogle, Brislin and Christmann.

None of the candidates that ran for election in Montague are incumbents: Plotsky and Krista Mikulski, who filled a seat left vacant by VanNess' sudden resignation in April 2021, did not seek reelection. Bouma either resigned or was removed by the Board prior to their Feb. 14 meeting after board minutes show his continued absences from meetings would have to be addressed by the board attorney.

VanNess stepped down after the seven-member board voted to place Capone on paid leave and withdraw its litigation against High Point Regional High School, which Montague tried to end its send-receive relationship with after eight years.

Capone was hired in July 2017 on a five-year contract at a salary of $125,000. The board later awarded him a raise and one-year extension through June 2023, followed in August 2020 by another raise and extension through June 2025 of $170,000.

The district is holding a reorganization meeting on May 4 where the newly elected candidates will be sworn in and nominations will be made for board president.

Lori Comstock can be reached on Twitter: @LoriComstockNJH, on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/LoriComstockNJH or by phone: 973-383-1194.