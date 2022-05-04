ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas in April brings joy to homeowners in need

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

ELKTON — There were only three ‘Christmas in April’ Cecil County projects Saturday but everything these homeowners received from the volunteers was needed.

“We put four windows in one house and 2 windows and a bathroom door in the other,” said Bradley Bowling, part of a Christmas in April Cecil County crew working on a par of townhomes on East Village Drive in Elkton. One of the windows had been pierced by gunfire. Bowling said replacing that window was “pretty necessary.”

“It happened about six months ago,” said Karen Parker, who has lived in her home since 1987. “I didn’t report it.”

“Luckily I was down here,” she said, noting only the second floor was affected. “The bullet is still in my ceiling.”

Since the Gun Violence Task Force swept through her neighborhood, Parker said it’s safer.

“It feels awesome. No more shootings,” Parker said.

Formed in July 2021 in conjunction with the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, which provided grant funding, officers have swept problem neighborhoods and targeted illegally owned and illegally possessed firearms. Arrests were made followed by determined prosecution.

Next door to Parker, Jackie and Johnnie Washington Jr. welcomed the new windows and door to the home in which they have lived 20 years.

“They were bad,” Johnnie said of the windows. “They were painted shut.”

This was not the first Christmas in April visit for the Elkton couple.

“The first time they did the front yard with a deck and a ramp,” he said.

Opening the door to the first floor powder room, Jackie pointed to the most important addition several years ago.

“They put in a handicapped toilet,” she said, pointing to the higher profile model, which is helpful for Johnnie.

“They’ve been good to us,” Johnnie said.

At a third project, volunteers painted carport posts and applied some weatherproofing sealant around windows.

Christmas in April Cecil County needs younger volunteers to join as the longest-serving members find they can no longer do the work. Help with fundraising is also needed. To find out more go to https://www.christmasinaprilcecilcounty.org/ .

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Volunteers#Gun Violence
