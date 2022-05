Expressing concerns about a lack of experience, the Flathead City-County Board of Health on Tuesday recommended against hiring the sole candidate for county health officer. The board voted 4-2 in favor of continuing the candidate search that has been ongoing for more than two years. Applicant Michael Chambers was the first candidate to make it to the public interview process since the search for a full-time health officer began. Voting against the hiring recommendation were Ardis Larsen, Don Barnhart, Jessica Malberg-Fiftal and Rod Kuntz. Dr. Pete Heyboer and board chair Roger Noble voted in support of the recommendation. Board member Ronalee Skees...

KALISPELL, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO