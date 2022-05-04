ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby

Cover picture for the articleThis is the 20-horse field for the 2022...

CBS Sports

Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, bets: Expert picks released for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

Favorites have fared well over the years at the annual Run for the Roses, as 51 Kentucky Derby champions were favored. That bodes well for Zandon, the 3-1 favorite according to the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Zandon has won just two of his four starts, but the three-year-old colt will try to win the first leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2022 is 6:57 p.m. ET. Zandon leads a loaded 2022 Kentucky Derby field that also includes several talented 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, including Epicenter (7-2), Messier (8-1), White Abarrio (10-1) and Mo Donegal (10-1). With so much to consider while making your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, odds, draw: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races reveals picks

Doug O'Neill can become just the seventh trainer to win three times when he sends out long shot Happy Jack in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The 53-year-old O'Neill won the Kentucky Derby in 2012 with I'll Have Another and 2016 with Nyquist. This year, he'll go for No. 3 with Happy Jack, who is a 30-1 long shot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds but is expected to leave the starting gate much higher. He is coming off a third place finish in the Santa Anita Derby. Zandon (3-1) and Epicenter (7-2), whose trainers, Chad Brown and Steve Asmussen, respectively, have never won a Kentucky Derby, are the top choices on the morning line. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.
The Spun

Bob Baffert Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Kentucky Derby

No horse racing trainer has more wins at the Kentucky Derby than Bob Baffert. But he won't be getting a chance to extend that record this year. Ahead of the Kentucky Derby tomorrow, Baffert has made it clear that he isn't done fighting against Churchill Downs. In an interview with ESPN's Marty Smith, Baffert said he hasn't gotten his "due process" relating to last year's controversy.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend. Dillon competed in the NPC Memphis Bodybuilding Championship. The National Physique Committee is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States. Categories in the competition included Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Physique, Fitness,...
WXIA 11 Alive

Ethereal Road out of Kentucky Derby 2022, replaced by Rich Strike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Derby officials have announced that Ethereal Road has been scratched out of the 148th Kentucky Derby. Ethereal Road's exit has opened the door for RED TR-Racing's Rich Strike to take the field on Saturday, officials said in a press release Friday morning. Rich Strike will...
The Spun

Joe Gibbs Racing Appealing Suspension: NASCAR World Reacts

NASCAR handed out suspensions yesterday for lost wheels during the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover last weekend. One of the two teams punished was Denny Hamlin's No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team. Hamlin's crew chief Chris Gabehart, jackman Derrell Edwards, and front tire changer Blake Houston were each issued four-race suspensions.
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
NBC Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby: When, where, how to watch

The Kentucky Derby -- the greatest two minutes in sports -- is back in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7. The Kentucky Derby is an event defined by pomp and fanfare, complete with big hats, mint juleps and major bets. Having attended last year’s Derby, I can attest to the tradition and enthusiasm on Saturday of the race – from the infield to the box seats.
NBC Sports

Tami Bobo ready for second shot at Kentucky Derby with Simplification

Despite being around horses her entire life, Tami Bobo is in the midst of one of her biggest learning curves to date: managing a Kentucky Derby contender. As the owner of Simplification, the 3-year-old, Florida-bred bay colt who earned his Derby berth in January by winning the Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth Stakes, Bobo admits she didn’t have much Thoroughbred experience. Despite being on a horse at age 2 and showing horses all over the country while growing up in Ocala, Fla., Bobo’s foray into horse racing started just 12 years ago.
TwoSq Media

3 things to do this summer in Bardstown, Kentucky

As summer is getting closer, we want to share time with friends and family. The Bardstown-Nelson Chamber of Commerce hosts 91 member business organizations in their searchable directory. Bardstonians looking for wholesome things to do should look into visiting these 3 places this summer.
CBS Sports

Kentucky Oaks 2022 predictions, odds, cheat sheet, contenders: Speed-making insider loving big long shot

Two Hall of Fame trainers -- D. Wayne Lukas and Todd Pletcher -- can tie the record for most Kentucky Oaks wins by a trainer when the starting gate opens in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks on Friday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Both Lukas and Pletcher have won the Run for the Lilies four times, one shy of the record held by the great Woody Stephens. Pletcher, who formerly was an assistant for Lukas, saddles Nest, who is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks odds. Lukas sends out Secret Oath, who is fourth in the odds at 6-1 in the 14-horse Kentucky Oaks 2022 field.
LOUISVILLE, KY

