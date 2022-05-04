ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Othello council moves forward with annexations

By CHERYL SCHWEIZER
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bkcec_0fSQrwNl00

OTHELLO — Othello city officials will research the steps required to annex city-owned properties that are currently outside of the town’s city limits.

Community Development Director Anne Henning listed the properties and talked about the annexation process during the May 2 Othello City Council meeting.

“It’s an easy process for a city to annex city-owned properties when they are for a municipal purpose,” Henning said. “So there are some very easy ones, and there are some more difficult ones.”

The properties include PJ Taggares Park, which is in the process of being purchased by the city from Adams County Parks and Recreation District 1. Two of the city’s wells are on the list, the city’s wastewater treatment facility and the now-closed animal shelter. There’s also a right of way along the Potholes Canal.

The well sites and Taggares Park would require a public hearing and an ordinance approved by the council, Henning said. The old animal shelter and the property near the canal would be more problematic, because city officials would have to prove the land serves a city purpose, she said.

“The wastewater treatment facility, there are definitely some ownership issues there that need to be untangled,” she said.

The city has a deed showing it owns the entire sewer treatment facility, but the Adams County Assessor’s website shows a different owner for part of that land, Henning said. In addition, the facility is outside the city’s urban growth boundary. Henning said the UGB would have to be enlarged before the property can be annexed.

“That’s really weird that the (sewer treatment facility) is not in the (urban) growth area,” said council member John Lallas.

City officials also will need to determine if the land between the facility and the existing city limits is already in the UGB, she said.

Council members decided via a simple consensus rather than a formal vote to start the process of annexing Taggares Park, the two wells and the animal shelter.

Henning said there is an alternate method to annex the canal bank.

Mayor Shawn Logan said city officials would research that process prior to moving forward with that particular annexation.

The next regularly scheduled Othello City Council meeting is set to take place on May 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Othello City Hall at 500 E. Main Street in Othello.

Cheryl Schweizer may be reached at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Two key county employees resign

COEUR d’ALENE — Two key county employees are exiting this week, the latest in what appears to be an ongoing exodus. Chief Deputy Assessor Allyson Knapp resigned Monday, while Kootenai County Finance Director Dena Darrow’s last day is Friday. After six years in her position, Darrow is...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Columbia Basin Herald

Soap Lake mayor resigns

SOAP LAKE — Soap Lake Mayor Alex Kovach announced his resignation at the Soap Lake City Council meeting on May 4. In a press release dated April 22, but not made available to the public until the meeting, Kovach addressed his letter of resignation to the Soap Lake community. The letter states his resignation was effective at midnight Wednesday.
SOAP LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Othello, WA
Government
City
Othello, WA
Local
Washington Government
Columbia Basin Herald

Soap Lake considers superintendent finalists

SOAP LAKE - The Soap Lake School Board is considering two candidates for the open position of Soap Lake School District Superintendent. Over the course of two days, the Soap Lake School Board held a series of open meetings to allow members of the community to meet the two candidates and ask questions. There were index cards for attendees to write questions on and submit throughout the meetings as well as review sheets for the board to get the opinion of the community on each candidate.
SOAP LAKE, WA
Lodi News-Sentinel

Skaters ask city leaders for Kofu Park repairs

A group of local skaters asked Lodi City staff to consider funding for lights, a restroom and overall improved structures at the Kofu Skate Park Wednesday night. “The skate park is in desperate need of TLC,” Chelsea Taylor said during public comment. “I don’t know if you were here for the big rain storms we had a few months ago, but all of the ramps were under water for quite some time and took a long time for them to dry out. We weren’t able to use the park or enjoy it at all.”
LODI, CA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
2K+
Followers
106
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy