Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week

SPRING VALLEY – The Martin Luther King Multi-Purpose Center in Spring Valley will now be able to develop a public outdoor space for recreational purposes. “Public outdoor spaces are essential for community building, for gathering, for health, for wellness, for staying out of trouble, and for creating a sense of home outside the home,” said Congressman Mondaire Jones (D, Spring Valley), who secured the funding. “I know that if my neighborhood in Spring Valley had a Community Green like the MLK Center will create with this funding, I would have been there. By bringing resources back to invest in our community, we can help right the institutional wrongs that have historically stripped black and brown communities of resources like this.”

SPRING VALLEY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO