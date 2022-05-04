ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Diamond Dogs rally, beat Owls

By Christopher Lakos, UGA Sports Communications
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FGu9v_0fSQnhxa00
Parks Harber Georgia infielder Parks Harber (8) during a game against Kennesaw State (Tony Walsh)

The 16th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 10-7 Tuesday to sweep the season series in front of 2,909 spectators at Foley Field.

“When you have a big series like we do coming up, you want momentum,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “Anytime you lose, it takes the wind out of you, especially against an in state rival – a very good team in Kennesaw State. It was important to get the win tonight, to try and keep some momentum going into this weekend.”

Georgia’s (31-14) 10 runs came on 11 hits, led by a 3-for-5, RBI performance by Parks Harber, a 2-for-4, two-RBI night by Cole Wagner, and a 2-for-3, solo home run performance by Corey Collins, while four Bulldogs notched one hit apiece. Garrett Blaylock lead the team with a career-high four RBI performance to help spark Georgia’s comeback after it fell behind 7-2 in the third inning.

On the mound, sophomore Max DeJong (1-0) earned his first career win with two scoreless innings of work. Nine bulldogs saw action on the mound, with seven pitching scoreless innings and four allowing zero hits. Jack Gowen earned his 10th save by taking care of the ninth. Kennesaw State (26-19) pitcher, Smith Pinson (4-3) was tabbed with the loss. He went 0.2 innings giving up three runs on four hits.

The Bulldogs struck first with two runs in the opening frame, scoring both runs on a Connor Tate single to left field. The Owls responded in the top of the second plating three runs and adding another four in the third to take a 7-2 lead In the bottom of the third, Georgia cut into the KSU lead, plating one after a Cole Wagner single to left. In the fifth, the Bulldogs added a trio of runs to cut the Owls lead to one. With the bases loaded, Blaylock roped a double down the right field line, clearing the bases to make it a 7-6 ball game.

Georgia loaded the bases again in the sixth, this time a Harber single through the left side scored one run to tie the game up a seven runs apiece. With the bases loaded, a Wagner sacrifice fly gave the Bulldogs their second lead of the game, 8-7. A bases loaded hit by pitch gifted UGA another run to make it 9-7 heading into the seventh. The Bulldogs added another insurance run in the eighth on a Corey Collins solo home run to right field top gain a 10-7 lead.For Collins, it was his team-leading 10th blast.

Georgia will return to SEC play at home, with a three-game series against the Vanderbilt Commodores starting Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Friday (SECN+ and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network).

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: 1 Major Program's Chances With Arch Manning 'Fading'

The Alabama Crimson Tide could reportedly be losing their grip on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning. Per On3 Sports, the race for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller is down to three teams: Alabama, Georgia and Texas. But, On3's prediction algorithm has Bama's chances fading. Saying that the Longhorns hold a 44.4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WGAU

The key differences between 2020 LSU and 2022 Georgia football: ‘We’re going to have some grit’

Georgia having 15 players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft is unprecedented. It was one of the many records set by the Bulldogs this past weekend. The other team in recent history to get as close as Georgia did was the 2020 LSU draft haul. The draft success is far from the only commonality between the 2019 LSU team and the 2021 Georgia program. Each had a generational unit, with LSU’s coming on the offensive side of the ball and Georgia relying on its defense. Both schools produced the No. 1 overall pick. And each school ended lengthy losing streaks against Alabama in the process of winning the National Championship.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGAU

ESPN analysts concerned about Georgia football defense: ‘Who are the emerging stars?’

Spring practice has wrapped up around the sport of college football. Schools can still add via the transfer portal but most rosters are set to this point. And the big concern with Georgia still exists on the defensive side of the ball. The 2022 NFL Draft only further reinforced that, as the Bulldogs had five defenders taken in the first round. That was one of the many records set by the Georgia program.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Three UGA First Rounders Sign NFL Contracts

Some former Georgia football players are about to get paid. UGA set a modern-day NFL record with five defensive players selected in the first round of last week’s draft. Three out of the five former Bulldogs signed rookie deals on Thursday. Here’s a rundown:. DawgNation.com. ©2022 Cox Media...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Kennesaw, GA
Kennesaw, GA
College Sports
Kennesaw, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
FanSided

This is the Georgia football fans’ biggest personality trait

Georgia football fans have some of the best traditions in college football and some of the most exciting fans. Still, according to outsiders, they see only one personality trait. Saturday Down South posted a graphic on social media defining each of the SEC’s fanbases with one word. Most of them...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamond Dogs#Georgia Bulldog#Bulldogs#College Baseball#Kennesaw State
WGAU

UNG set to host NCAA championship golf

In conjunction with the Greater Gainesville Sports Alliance, the University of North Georgia will host the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championship at Gainesville’s Chattahoochee Golf Club from May 10-14. UNG was awarded hosting duties in November. “Pulling together a national championship experience in this short period would...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
66K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy