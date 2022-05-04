Diamond Dogs rally, beat Owls

Parks Harber Georgia infielder Parks Harber (8) during a game against Kennesaw State (Tony Walsh)

The 16th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 10-7 Tuesday to sweep the season series in front of 2,909 spectators at Foley Field.

“When you have a big series like we do coming up, you want momentum,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “Anytime you lose, it takes the wind out of you, especially against an in state rival – a very good team in Kennesaw State. It was important to get the win tonight, to try and keep some momentum going into this weekend.”

Georgia’s (31-14) 10 runs came on 11 hits, led by a 3-for-5, RBI performance by Parks Harber, a 2-for-4, two-RBI night by Cole Wagner, and a 2-for-3, solo home run performance by Corey Collins, while four Bulldogs notched one hit apiece. Garrett Blaylock lead the team with a career-high four RBI performance to help spark Georgia’s comeback after it fell behind 7-2 in the third inning.

On the mound, sophomore Max DeJong (1-0) earned his first career win with two scoreless innings of work. Nine bulldogs saw action on the mound, with seven pitching scoreless innings and four allowing zero hits. Jack Gowen earned his 10th save by taking care of the ninth. Kennesaw State (26-19) pitcher, Smith Pinson (4-3) was tabbed with the loss. He went 0.2 innings giving up three runs on four hits.

The Bulldogs struck first with two runs in the opening frame, scoring both runs on a Connor Tate single to left field. The Owls responded in the top of the second plating three runs and adding another four in the third to take a 7-2 lead In the bottom of the third, Georgia cut into the KSU lead, plating one after a Cole Wagner single to left. In the fifth, the Bulldogs added a trio of runs to cut the Owls lead to one. With the bases loaded, Blaylock roped a double down the right field line, clearing the bases to make it a 7-6 ball game.

Georgia loaded the bases again in the sixth, this time a Harber single through the left side scored one run to tie the game up a seven runs apiece. With the bases loaded, a Wagner sacrifice fly gave the Bulldogs their second lead of the game, 8-7. A bases loaded hit by pitch gifted UGA another run to make it 9-7 heading into the seventh. The Bulldogs added another insurance run in the eighth on a Corey Collins solo home run to right field top gain a 10-7 lead.For Collins, it was his team-leading 10th blast.

Georgia will return to SEC play at home, with a three-game series against the Vanderbilt Commodores starting Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Friday (SECN+ and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network).

