ALLEN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man connected to the death of Richard Diehl. Just after 4p.m. Friday, police arrested Raymond D. Maloney, 78, at his residence of 1285 2400th Street in La Harpe, according to a media release from the KBI.. Maloney was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder connected to the killing of his neighbor 68-year-old Richard Diehl.

LA HARPE, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO