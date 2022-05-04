ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidden benefit: Facemasks may reduce severity of COVID-19 and pressure on health systems, researchers find

By McMaster University
Cover picture for the articleMcMaster University researchers who study the dynamics of infectious disease transmission have investigated the population-level consequences of a potentially significant––and unobvious––benefit of wearing masks. For the study, the researchers developed a model to investigate COVID-19 "variolation"––an incidental but potentially beneficial form of immunization achieved by...

dimsRnuts
3d ago

Been saying it from day 1. These masks are useless. The best HEPA filter only filters .2 micron, Corona viruses is .1 micron. If mask really worked the wouldn't have told you to wear 2 and 3 of them.... Wake up people!

Reply(26)
54
Linda Watson
3d ago

the first time I traveled on a plane, masked up for 9 hours. destination required masks...I caught covid. 2 years maskless out and about didnt catch it.

Reply
36
AP_000657.9b02641feaa245bd9f9b7a70d708a623.2337
3d ago

Here we go with the vague emotive words … “may.” May is a chance a possibility. That’s not science or factual.

Reply
28
IN THIS ARTICLE
