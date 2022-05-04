ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genetic score predicts individuals' risk of needing knee and hip replacements

Cover picture for the articleA research team has developed a risk score based on individuals' genetic data to predict their likelihood of needing hip or knee replacement surgery for osteoarthritis. The score's predictive ability was validated in a study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology. The score incorporates 10...

