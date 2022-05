ILLINOIS (WAND) - Over $4 million in relief has been secured for Illinois residents deceived into paying for free tax services, per the state's attorney general. Kwame Raoul said the funding is part of $141 million in restitution Intuit Inc., the owner of tax filing platform TurboTax, has been ordered to pay. This money is part of a bipartisan agreement between every U.S. state and Intuit.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO