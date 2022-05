I want to congratulate Robert Weist on his retirement, and congratulate Kyle Marine and Glen Polestra for being the new full-time water masters of Dalton Gardens! Their ability to operate both districts, full time must be stressful and time consuming. I can’t imagine responding to emergency leaks in the city of Coeur d’Alene and Dalton Gardens is logistcally easy, or even possible. Will this mean that Dalton Gardens water association will be annexed into the city of Coeur d’Alene water district?

DALTON GARDENS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO