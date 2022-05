SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — When you think of U-High baseball, you think of Don Ressa. "Don's kind of the godfather of Titan baseball. He was there back since the 70's. I think there was one coach before him when the school opened in the 60's," said U-High baseball head coach Kevin May. "Titan baseball is Don Ressa, Scott Sutherland (another former U-High head coach), and it's just a special place because of what they started."

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO