Computers

Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.4 beta 4

By Roland Hutchinson
 3 days ago
Apple has released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Monterey 12.4 beta 4, the software comes along with the new iOS 15.5 beta, iPadOS 15.5 beta, and watchOS 8.6 beta 4. The new macOS Monterey 12.4 beta software has so far been released to developers, it should...

Related
TechRadar

9 hidden iOS tricks that every iPhone user should know

Apple’s iOS has come a long way from its iPhoneOS starting point, and all of the best iPhones have built on the operating system’s initial promise. Steve Jobs demonstrated the power of the iPhone in 2007 with a huge on-stage Starbucks order, and the platform has grown year after year with each update adding new features.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Will your iPhone be obsolete by the end of the year?

IOS 16 is on the horizon, and that means a period of uncertainty for those running older handsets. When iOS 15 dropped last September, all iPhones that were able to run iOS 14 got that update, which is quite remarkable given that the older handsets were six years old at the time.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Google is buying AR display company Raxium

Google has announced that it is making a new acquisition, the company is buying Raxium a developer of MicroLED displays that are designed for use in Augmented Reality devices and Virtual Reality devices. There are no details on how much Google has paid for Raxium, the terms of the deal...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Verbatim write once SSD as a perfect optical disc alternative

Verbatim has this week launched its write once SSD in Japan in the form of the SWOVA128G offering a storage capacity of 128 GB. The external drive is equipped with a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 connection enabling you to connect it to a wide variety of different devices. The unique feature of the latest SSD from Verbatim is its “write once” and it has been designed to replace optical media allowing you to write data to the drive but removing the ability to change it at a later point in time.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

New Windows 11 controller shortcut is a simpler way to launch recent games

Microsoft is testing a new feature for Windows 11 that lets you use a controller to launch recently-played games, avoiding the need to use a mouse and keyboard. The feature is called the “controller bar,” and is accessible by pressing the central Xbox button on a controller when you’re not currently in a game. It’s designed to show up to three recently-played games, alongside a selection of game launchers like Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Mac

WWDC 2022 guests will be the first to see the new Developer Center at Apple Park

Apple today confirmed that it will invite a small number of developers to attend WWDC 2022 in Apple Park for the first time since 2019. In-person events had been suspended due to the pandemic. In addition to meeting with Apple employees, guests will also have the opportunity to visit the new Developer Center at Apple Park.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Former Apple executive Tony Fadell shares details of iPod, iPhone development

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In a new interview, Tony Fadell talks aboutSteve Jobs' controversial decisions when it came to developing the iPod and iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple investigated making a Surface-like keyboard for iPad Pro

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Even as Apple released its distinctiveMagic Keyboard for iPad Pro, the company was also researching a more Microsoft Surface-like traditional keyboard arrangement.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Windows 11 preview update will break Microsoft Store apps

Windows 11 users may want to hold off on one of the more recent preview updates which is causing problems for .NET Framework 3.5 applications. Thankfully there are some workarounds for the issue, but for now your best bet is to probably avoid the KB5012643 preview for now. Microsoft acknowledged...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

1Password 8 for Mac out of beta - includes a much-requested feature

After nine months in beta, 1Password 8 has officially released for Mac with yet another redesign and more features on top of the already stuffed pre-release package. As noted by co-founder Dave Teare, productivity was the major driving factor behind the changes. The big new feature is Universal Autofill, which, as the name implies, allows users to fill in passwords automatically into Mac apps like Zoom or the Apple App Store.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Google I/O 2022: What You Need to Know Before Next Week

Google I/O, the company's annual conference for developers, is a week away. It starts on Wednesday, May 11 and runs through Thursday, May 12. Last year at I/O 2021, Google showed off Android 12, its new video-chat tech Project Starline and major updates to Wear OS. We don't know exactly what's in store for this year's conference, but we have our eye on all the new technology Google might introduce next week.
BUSINESS
Engadget

'Fortnite' is back on iOS for free via Xbox Cloud Gaming

NVIDIA isn't the only one making it easier to play Fortnite on Apple devices. Microsoft has partnered with Epic Games to make Fortnite playable for free on Xbox Cloud Gaming, no subscription required. So long as you have a Microsoft account in one of 26 streaming-enabled countries, you can play the battle royale title through the web browser on an iPhone, iPad, Android device or Windows PC.
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Epic and Microsoft team up to sidestep Apple's Fortnite ban

Fortnite is back on the iPhone, thanks to new partnership between Epic Games and Microsoft that sidesteps the App Store ban Apple handed down back in August 2020. The game is available to stream starting Thursday in the 26 countries around the world where Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming is available in beta. It's part of a new push at Xbox to utilize its Azure cloud platform and Microsoft's existing investments in cross-platform play to enable what the company is calling Xbox Everywhere. "We want to empower everyone around the world to play the games they want, with the people they want, on the devices they already own," wrote Catherine Gluckstein, Microsoft’s vice president and product chief for Xbox Cloud Gaming, wrote in a blog post.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to register for and download the Android 13 beta

We love a new operating system update, and while it feels like we've barely had chance to get to grips with Android 12 (or, are still waiting), Android 13 is on the horizon. Google has just released the first public beta for Android 13, which means you can finally dip a toe in if you're desperate to try Android's latest features. But as ever, it's only available to a number of smartphones, so you can only access it on certain devices.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

