Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.4 beta 4

Fortnite is back on the iPhone, thanks to new partnership between Epic Games and Microsoft that sidesteps the App Store ban Apple handed down back in August 2020. The game is available to stream starting Thursday in the 26 countries around the world where Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming is available in beta. It's part of a new push at Xbox to utilize its Azure cloud platform and Microsoft's existing investments in cross-platform play to enable what the company is calling Xbox Everywhere. "We want to empower everyone around the world to play the games they want, with the people they want, on the devices they already own," wrote Catherine Gluckstein, Microsoft’s vice president and product chief for Xbox Cloud Gaming, wrote in a blog post.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO