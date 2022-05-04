ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Teen in serious condition after Brooklyn Park shooting

KARE 11
KARE 11
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Brooklyn Park Tuesday evening, police said. Police said they were called to the area around Regent Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard around 6 p.m. Tuesday after a report of shots fired....

www.kare11.com

Comments / 1

Related
UPMATTERS

Police: Wisconsin man shoots, kills co-worker after 7 days at job

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An employee who only had worked seven days at a Wisconsin business was arrested for shooting and killing his co-worker. According to the Janesville Police Department, on April 26 around 4:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in saying an employee at Precision Drawn Metals was shot in the back. When officers arrived, multiple people were seen leaving the building.
JANESVILLE, WI
CBS Minnesota

2 Men Airlifted After Shooting Each Other Near Hinckley, Sheriff Says

HINCKLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Pine County said two men were airlifted to hospitals Sunday afternoon after they shot each other. Around 1:30 p.m., a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots at a residence on Cedar Creek Road near Hinckley to the sheriff’s office. Then, a resident called and reported they were shot. Responding deputies found two men with gunshot wounds. A witness said they shot each other. Both men have undergone surgery and are expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said. What led to the shootings is under investigation.
HINCKLEY, MN
KARE 11

Couple charged with attempted murder of MPD forensic scientist

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of an off-duty forensic scientist for the Minneapolis Police Department. According to criminal complaints, 24-year-old Colleen Larson and 41-year-old Timothy Amacher are both charged with attempted first-degree premeditated murder for the April 20 shooting of Nicole Lenway. Amacher is also charged with aiding an offender.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn Park, MN
Cars
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Brooklyn Park, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Park Police#First Aid#Violent Crime
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KDHL AM 920

Man Charged With Murder in Central Minnesota

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man has been charged with murder after he was arrested in connection to the death of a woman north of Brainerd. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reported that 53-year-old Michael Munger has been charged with 2nd-egree murder for the death of 43-year-old Lynnie Loucks. Munger was arraigned in Crow Wing County Court Friday.
BRAINERD, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Someone dropped a giant log in Minnesota Lake

Someone dropped a giant log at a prominent intersection in Minnesota Lake Friday afternoon, but police believe they’ve found their culprit. Minnesota Lake Police posed that question in a social media post with an image of the offending hunk of trunk. Police said the log was blocking Main St and Highway 22.
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man responds to shove by killing his brother in Minneapolis

The killing of a 29-year-old man in Minneapolis last weekend was done by his older brother, according to charges filed Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court. Anthony D. Light, 42, is charged with second-degree intentional murder for the shooting death of his brother, 29-year-old Darius Light on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue in south Minneapolis just before noon on Saturday, April 23.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Inmate Found Dead Inside Anoka County Jail Identified As Riley Domeier, 20

Originally published May 1. Updated with victim’s identity, and current status of the investigation. ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — The cause of death of an Andover man who died inside his Anoka County Jail cell last week is still unclear, according to the county sheriff’s office. The victim, identified Wednesday by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office as 20-year-old Riley J. Domeier, was found unresponsive in his cell just after 1 a.m. last Thursday. Staff attempted lifesaving measures, but he was eventually declared dead at the scene. “This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner,” Sheriff James Stuart said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time.” The medical examiner’s office “did not find any signs of trauma to Domeier,” and they’re awaiting the results of toxicology tests, which could take several weeks.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy