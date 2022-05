Things are heating up in Cobb County! Enjoy some family fun time in this gorgeous spring weather with the best upcoming festivals and events happening in Cobb County this May. Smith-Gilbert Gardens presents an art exhibit surrounded by nature. Every Saturday, from April 1 through May 31 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., artists and performers will be on-site at the Gardens to demonstrate their crafts. A sculpture exhibit by new and emerging artists, Designed by Nature, will open May 7.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO