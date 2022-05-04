ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe will buy Russian oil via third countries -RIA cites Russian lawmaker

 3 days ago
May 4 (Reuters) - Europe will continue buying Russian oil via third countries once it introduces an embargo, RIA news agency cited Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of Russian upper house's international affairs committee, as saying on Wednesday.

The European Union's chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia, as well as sanctioning Russia's top bank and banning Russian broadcasters from European airwaves. read more

