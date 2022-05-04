ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices surge as EU proposes plan to phase out Russian oil within six months

By Barbara Kollmeyer
 3 days ago
The PCK oil refinery, which is majority owned by Russian energy company Rosneft and processes oil coming from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, stands on April 30, 2022 in Schwedt, Germany. Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images

Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, after the European Union announced a proposal to phase out Russian oil.

Price action

  • West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery
  • CL.1,
  • +4.05%
  • CL00,
  • +4.05%
  • CLM22,
  • +4.05%
  • rose $4.13, or 4%, to $106.54 a barrel. The contract closed down 2.6% to $102.41 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Tuesday.
  • July Brent crude
  • BRN00,
  • +3.84%
  • BRNN22,
  • +3.84%
  • , the global benchmark, rose $4, or 3.8%, to $108.98 a barrel, a day after closing down 2.4% to $104.97 a barrel.
  • June natural-gas futures
  • NGM22,
  • +5.67%
  • rose 1.8% to $8.101 per million British thermal units
  • June gasoline
  • rose 3% to $3.609 a gallon, while June heating oil
  • rose 2.6% to $4.192 a gallon.

Market drivers

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday proposed an embargo of Russian oil imports — seaborne and pipeline — to take effect within six months, with a phase out of refined products by the end of the year. The plan is part of a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

Traders have harbored mixed views on whether a ban of Russian oil would materialize from the bloc, though Germany last week dropped its opposition to such a move.

Von der Leyen also proposed that Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, and two other major banks be disconnected from the SWIFT international banking payment system.

“Russia provides around a quarter of EU oil imports with Germany the top buyer importing around a third of its oil last year. This development is likely to create severe headwinds for the EU economy, particularly Germany with the potential to push price levels higher and exacerbate the inflationary backdrop,” said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, in a note to clients.

“As such the European Central Bank will be watching closely with market expectations for liftoff on interest rate hikes likely to be brought forward,” she said. European stock markets

SXXP,

-0.54%

were under pressure.

“Now that the rug has been semi-pulled from Russia by the EU in terms of oil, the focus is expected to tighten on its gas imports and the possibility that a ban could be brokered over the longer term. But this will be an even slipperier policy to pursue given how reliant Germany still is on Russian supplies,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Investors will also be watching for a Federal Reserve decision Wednesday, with expectations largely centering on a 50 basis point interest rate hike, the biggest increase in more than 20 years. Markets are hoping the Fed will get the balance right and not trigger a recession, which could dampen demand for crude.

Concerns over rising COVID cases and lockdowns in China have also been a worry for energy investors, given the country is the world’s largest energy importer.

Comments / 0

