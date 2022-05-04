ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Juvenile Arrested On Suspicion Of Monday Shooting

SFGate
 3 days ago

SANTA ROSA (BCN) The Santa Rosa Police announced on Tuesday that the suspect they have in custody for a Monday shooting is a 16-year-old male juvenile who has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder. The shooting left a 15-year-old victim in critical condition, police said. On Tuesday, police...

www.sfgate.com

KRON4 News

Man shot at Santa Rosa Taco Bell drive-thru, suspect at large

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for a man who committed a shooting at a Taco Bell drive-thru early Wednesday morning. A police investigation identified the suspect as Brad James Adams, 27, of Santa Rosa. Police were called to Taco Bell in the 1800 block of Mendocino Avenue at […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Bcn#The Santa Rosa Police#Bay City News Inc
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Two found dead in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were found shot to death in a Santa Rosa home Thursday afternoon, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Aston Avenue just before 4:30 p.m for the shooting. Police found two people with fatal gunshot wounds upon arrival. They also located […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS Chicago

Teen charged with robbing TV host Will Clinger on CTA now on electronic monitoring

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of three teens charged in a string of robberies on the CTA has been released on electronic monitoring.Chicago police said the 15-year-old girl who was released was part of the attack on actor and TV host Will Clinger at the Addison Red Line stop last week.Clinger's fiancé said he was notified the 15-year-old girl was being released on electronic monitoring. That teen and two others were charged Monday for robberies over the past several weeks at or near stops on the Red Line.He was attacked at the Addison Street Red Line stop alongside Wrigley Field. The victim was actor Will Clinger – the former host of the WTTW-Channel 11 program "Wild Chicago" and the current host of "Wild Travels."  
CHICAGO, IL
KRON4 News

75-year-old in serious condition after skateboard attack

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A 75-year-old man was seriously injured in an attack by a skateboard-wielding suspect on Monday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said. The attack happened around 8:00 p.m. in the 16200 block of East 14th Street in San Leandro. An image released by ACSO showed the suspect standing over the victim […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA

