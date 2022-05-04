ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Kempen wows MLB scouts in third straight no-no

By Jared Phillips
 3 days ago

Castleton, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Maple Hill senior pitcher Gavin Van Kempen has been under the gun this season. The radar gun, that is.

Scouts from more than half of MLB checked out the righty against Watervliet on Tuesday afternoon, and the Wildcat showed he had the goods. Van Kempen had an immaculate inning in the second, striking out the side with just nine pitches.

The only Cannoneer who managed to reach base was on a dropped third strike. Van kempen was simply mowing. No hits and fifteen strikeouts in five innings, his third straight no hitter this season. He topped out at 94 miles per hour according to an Atlanta Braves scout.

He even delivered the walk off RBI single to run rule Watervliet in a 10-0 win. T draft stock is soaring for the Maple Hill pitcher as the Wildcats improved to 10-3 this season.

