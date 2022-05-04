Van Kempen wows MLB scouts in third straight no-no
Castleton, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Maple Hill senior pitcher Gavin Van Kempen has been under the gun this season. The radar gun, that is.Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!
Scouts from more than half of MLB checked out the righty against Watervliet on Tuesday afternoon, and the Wildcat showed he had the goods. Van Kempen had an immaculate inning in the second, striking out the side with just nine pitches.
The only Cannoneer who managed to reach base was on a dropped third strike. Van kempen was simply mowing. No hits and fifteen strikeouts in five innings, his third straight no hitter this season. He topped out at 94 miles per hour according to an Atlanta Braves scout.Burnt Hills tops Ballston Spa in overtime thriller
He even delivered the walk off RBI single to run rule Watervliet in a 10-0 win. T draft stock is soaring for the Maple Hill pitcher as the Wildcats improved to 10-3 this season.
More Sports News
- Arizona’s Bumgarner ejected after 1st inning at Miami
- ‘It was just fun’: Backup Domingue backstops OT win for Pens
- Tampa Bay, Seattle to meet in 1st NFL game in Germany
- Curry, Morant enjoying challenge of battling in West semis
- Van Kempen wows MLB scouts in third straight no-no
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0