Baldwin, MI

Baldwin gymnast shines for local team

The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 3 days ago
Bronze members of Xcel bronze team includes a Lake County athlete:  back row: River Saya, Millie Boyd, Bristol Jabrocki, Laura Johnston, Niamh Gordon, Abby Dodson, Lily Meaney, Louisa Wilson; front row: Brooklyn Melvin, Olivia Brandt, Alaina Flanery, Zoei Bessonett, Khloe Munsell of Baldwin, Harper Stepka and Finley Watson. (Courtesy photo)

BALDWIN -- Flipstar Gymnastics Center had 31 area gymnasts from west Michigan including Baldwin, compete at the Michigan AAU State/District Meet in Alpena last weekend with impressive results. The Xcel Bronze, Xcel Silver and Xcel Platinum teams were all first-place state champion teams and their Xcel Gold team was second place.  These 31 Flipstar gymnasts brought home 71 top 3 medals with 25 of them being champions.

Flipstar had one competitor compete at the highest level, Xcel Diamond. Miriam Wilson was the champion on all events and all-around. Khloe Munsell of Baldwin is the Lake County representative on the team.

The Xcel Bronze Champion team was led by All-Around Champion Louisa Wilson. Lily Meaney and Khloe Munsell of Baldwin both had third-place podium all-around finishes in their age divisions. Munsell was 2nd on balance beam, 3rd on vault and 5th on uneven bars and floor exercise.

“We couldn't be more proud of all of our Flipstar gymnasts,” Aimee Goff of the gymnastics center, said. “To bring home three first place team trophies and one second place team trophy is unbelievable. It just shows all of the hard work and dedication that these girls put into gymnastics. This was the first state meet for all of our Xcel Bronze competitors and the first competitive season for the majority of them.

“This was also the first state meet for the majority of our Xcel Silver team competitors and the first year competing at this level for all of them. These 22 bronze and silver girls hit 88 out of 88 routines with no fall on any event, not even the four-inch wide balance beam. Team scores are comprised of the top-3 scores on each event, so for the Xcel Platinum Team to be state team champions with only three of them is incredible.”

