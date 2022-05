COEUR d’ALENE — While April’s gray and rainy conditions didn’t do much to get people outside, they did improve Idaho’s summer water supply outlook. “The wet and cold April brought sighs of relief across Idaho as storms brought more snow and rain to our drought-afflicted region,” according to the May Natural Resources Conservation Service report released Friday. “Last month it looked as though peak snowpack had come very early across the state. Thankfully, the colder than usual temperatures slowed down snowmelt runoff, and at higher elevations, we saw the snowpack continue to increase."

