Kootenai County, ID

Idaho keeps on giving

By ELLI GOLDMAN HILBERT
Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

COEUR d’ALENE — The annual Idaho Gives campaign hosted by the Idaho Nonprofit Center is off to a great start. The campaign started Monday, and by noon Tuesday, more than $1,171,000 had been raised by 4,648 donors in support of 549 Idaho nonprofits, with 26...

cdapress.com

MIX 106

Leading Causes of Death in Idaho

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as of March 1, 2022, seven out of the 10 leading causes of death in Idaho are associated with an aging or obese population. Interestingly, as of 2019, an Idahoan’s life expectancy was 79.5 years of age, ranking thirteenth in the...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

The Rules of Idaho’s Roadside Memorials

As stated in the Ada County Highway District Roadside Memorial Policy, roadside tributes are intended to "provide family and friends of persons fatally injured in traffic accidents the opportunity to memorialize their loved ones.” ACHD further contends roadside memorials are catalysts for spreading public awareness of roadway risks and fatalities. As such, law enforcement and state representatives largely regard roadside memorials as educational and cautionary tales.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Personal experience leads to a passion to serve

COEUR d’ALENE — Michelle Larson’s passion for working with families living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia comes from her own personal experience. The new Community Outreach Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association in Coeur d’Alene recalled her great-grandmother’s experience with Alzheimer’s and how it affected their entire family.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
MIX 106

Is Idaho Growing TOO Fast?

Idaho's current influx of new citizens is mind-boggling. One day, we're sitting around enjoying a few potato jokes from our relatives who don't live here, and the next thing you know, there's a bajillion people here. If they're not making the line to get coffee twice as long, the traffic will be twice as bad. Or both.
IDAHO STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Post Register

Police find missing Idaho man

LAPWAI, Idaho (CBS2) — Nez Perce County police have located a missing Lapwai main after asking for the community's help. The man, 52-year-old Mace St Clair, was reported missing around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Search and rescue teams looked for him in the morning and afternoon.
LAPWAI, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Issues Water Curtailment Order for the Snake River Region

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho water managers have issued the first water curtailment order for the year as water levels on the Snake River are expected to come up short. The Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) on Thursday sent 328 groundwater users with junior water rights notice of possible curtailment as early as May 20. The IDWR predicts a shortfall of around 162,6000 acre-foot of water to senior priority water users on the Eastern Snake River Plain for the season. "The shortfall prediction means that IDWR will curtail more than 328 ground water rights with priority dates junior to Dec. 25, 1979 in the coming weeks if the holders of those water rights do not come into compliance with an approved mitigation plan with a ground water district," said the state agency in the announcement. The junior water rights users have until May 20, to join one of the seven approved mitigation plans for the Eastern Snake River Plain, or show how their plan would not impact senior water rights users, to avoid curtailment, according to IDWR. "By law, we have to keep people with senior water rights whole, and we want to make the junior ground water pumpers aware that despite the settlement agreements between the Surface Water Coalition (“SWC”), IGWA, and the Participating Cities, if junior ground water pumpers are not participating in an approved mitigation plan, they could be subject to curtailment this year," said Mathew Weaver, Deputy Director of IDWR in a prepared statement. At the end of April, the IDWR declared a drought emergency for more than half of the state.
IDAHO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

New factory in Moses Lake to bring hundreds of new jobs

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A battery materials company has purchased a 600,000-square foot facility in Moses Lake, Washington, to be used to manufacture lithium-ion anode battery materials for the automotive and cell phone industries. Sila, based in Alameda, California, said Wednesday the facility will bring hundreds of new jobs...
MOSES LAKE, WA
MIX 106

We Actually Found 5 Houses in Boise For Under $100K

The housing market in Boise is downright crazy. We all know this. This can be attributed to a multitude of factors but no matter how you look at it, Boise is booming and housing prices continue to rise. However, there's hope. We were able to find five homes in Boise...
BOISE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

North Idaho Republicans' endorsements

COEUR d’ALENE — The Founding Members of North Idaho Republicans have been asked by many people which candidates in the upcoming May 17 primary best share our traditional Republican values. North Idaho was built on conservative values, personal responsibility and hard work. With civility, cooperation and good communication...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Good & Bad Idaho Reactions to New Idaho HOA Rules!

So, apparently there’s been some updates from the Idaho Legislature regarding the flying or displaying of political party flags and/or flags that represent branches of the military on your property... ... and WOAH this is more of a controversial topic than I ever would have thought haha!. Ashley Kaiser...
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Landings Park complete

POST FALLS — A celebration of the opening of the Landings Park 305 W. Fourth Ave. will be held Friday from 4:30 until 7 p.m. Free hot dogs, chips and ice cream will be served, along with live music and games for the whole family. Post Falls Boy Scout...
POST FALLS, ID
KSLTV

With Bear Lake beaches reaching capacity, Idaho now takes reservations

BEAR LAKE, Utah — Crowds in both Idaho and Utah are working on ways to accommodate big Bear Lake crowds that have grown tremendously in recent years. Perhaps the biggest and most immediate change are the reservations that are being filled right now online, because even through drought means there will be a lot of beach to fill at the lake this summer, it will still get reach capacity on peak days. Idaho park manager Andrew Stokes is often the person who delivers the bad news.
IDAHO STATE
97.5 KISS FM

The Unparalleled, Single Best Pizza in Spokane

Pizza used to mean pepperoni and cheese, maybe sausage and veggies, or pineapple and Canadian bacon (worst thing ever to happen to pizza). Today, there are pizza varieties you've likely never tasted. And I'm going to introduce you to the absolute, unparalleled, most delicious, single best pizza in Spokane, Washington.
SPOKANE, WA

