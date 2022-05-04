ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND SOUTHERN NEVADA. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ TO 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ SUNDAY FOR THE SAME AREAS The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday. a Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, 228, and 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...West to southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County, Sheep Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County; Sheep Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and south central and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Difficult driving conditions are possible, especially in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may impact travel at times.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS, PALMER DIVIDE, AND ADJACENT PLAINS THROUGH LINCOLN COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS, PALMER DIVIDE, AND ADJACENT PLAINS THROUGH LINCOLN COUNTY * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216, 241, 246 and 247. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT on Saturday. Fire Weather Watch in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT on Sunday. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Central Colorado River Basin; Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Grand Valley; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; San Juan River Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Utah and southwest and west central Colorado. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND SOUTHERN NEVADA. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ TO 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ SUNDAY FOR THE SAME AREAS The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday. a Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, 228, and 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...West to southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
#Red Flag Warning
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County, Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 07:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For today, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For Sunday, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible, with the strongest winds in the late morning and early afternoon. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and Owens Valley. * WHEN...The Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 PM tonight. The High Wind Watch is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may impact travel at times, especially on Sunday. Additionally, strong sudden crosswinds may make travel difficult along north-south oriented roads, especially Highway 395.
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For Saturday, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For Sunday, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...The Wind Advisory is in effect through 8 pm this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from 11 AM to 11 PM to Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may impact travel at times, especially on Sunday.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Death Valley National Park, Owens Valley, Southern Inyo Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Owens Valley, Southern Inyo Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA * AFFECTED AREA...In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, 228, and 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...West to southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Utah and southwest and west central Colorado. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except 3 to 7 inches above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Higher terrain of Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County and Jackson County, including the higher passes of Highway 199 south of Obrien, the passes on Interstate 5 north of Medford and the Tiller Trail Highway 227 over the Umpqua Divide. This could also affect Jacksonville Hill and Highway 62 near Prospect. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected with slushy or snow covered roads causing difficult travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may briefly reach up to one inch per hour in eastern Curry and southern and western Josephine County early Sunday morning. This could cause reduced visibility to less than one half of a mile with quickly changing road conditions from wet to snow covered. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST SUNDAY FOR FOR MOHAVE COUNTY ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. * TIMING...Late Saturday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing dust which could drastically reduce visibility. Target Area: Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO 2 AM MONDAY * WHAT... For the Wind Advisory today, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Warning Sunday, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert and Eastern Mojave Desert. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM Sunday to 2 AM PDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may impact travel at times, especially on Sunday. Difficult driving conditions are possible on Sunday on I-15 between Baker to Barstow due to strong winds and occasional reduced visibility due to blowing dust.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Marshall and Polk. In northeast North Dakota, Grand Forks and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 545 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1209 PM CDT, Emergency management reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, Alvarado, Manvel, Oslo, Mekinock, Ardoch, Merrifield, Tabor, Mallory, March, Big Woods, Poland, Key West and Grand Forks Airport.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected this afternoon. After a lull in the winds tonight, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected Sunday afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...For today until 8 PM. For Sunday, from 11 AM to 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Difficult driving conditions are possible, especially in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may impact travel at times, especially on Sunday. The strongest winds on Sunday will be north of I-40, where gusts over 50 MPH are possible.
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Southern Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Southern Clark County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For Saturday, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For Sunday, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...The Wind Advisory is in effect through 8 pm this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from 11 AM to 11 PM to Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may impact travel at times, especially on Sunday.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A downed power line would pose a threat to start a wildfire, which would rapidly spread given the high wind. Be on alert! People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts 60 TO 75 mph. A wind gust to 77 mph occurred at the Johnson County Airport in Buffalo at 1050 AM. * WHERE...Northeast Johnson County. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. The strongest gusts are expected until 1 PM. * IMPACTS...Downslope wind off the east slope of the Bighorn Range has generated damaging wind gusts capable of blowing down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles along I-90 from Buffalo north to the Sheridan County line. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts are generally confined to the immediate area around Buffalo, with speeds decreasing to the east of town.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY

