A woman who was attempting to buy a car on Facebook was robbed of more than $3,000 by a bogus seller at gunpoint when they met up in Laurelton last month, police said. The victim, 20, was looking to purchase a 2012 Honda Accord from the man and met with him on April 23 in front of a house at 144-30 183 St. They had arranged to meet after the woman came across an advertisement for the vehicle on Facebook’s buy and sell platform, according to police.

QUEENS, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO