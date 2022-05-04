Abandoned puppies brought to Dutchess County SPCA
HYDE PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Dutchess County SPCA (DSPCA) says on Monday, they received three puppies that were abandoned in a carrier in a field. They were very sick with a disease called parvovirus, a deadly but easily preventable infection.Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!
If a kind person had not found the pups and brought them to the DSPCA, officials say the animals would not have survived the night. As it is, one of the puppies did not make it, despite the intensive care he was immediately given. The DSPCA says they are still not sure if the other two will make it.
“There is no legitimate reason to dump animals,” began the organization in a Facebook post. “DSPCA will not question the reasons for anyone surrendering an animal to us.”No charges after nearly 30 cats abandoned at shelter
If you have a pet you cannot keep, you can call (845) 452-7722 x403 to make an appointment to bring them to the DSPCA. If you don’t want to bring them in, the organization says you should bring them to any other shelter or to a veterinarian’s office.
This particular case, said DSPCA officials, was especially heartbreaking because these were babies and they were sick. “They did not need to suffer this way,” they said.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 1