ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Photo of the Day: May 4, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Williamson Source

Top 5 Stories of the Day: May 6, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 6, 2022. 1Historic Log Cabin in Crockett Park to be Disassembled. If you have ever visited Crockett Park in Brentwood, you’ve probably seen the historic log cabin that sits at the corner as soon as you drive down the main entrance. Read more.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Carhartt Opens its First Retail Store in Nashville

With Nashville experiencing historic growth and a major construction boom, the area has become one of the hardest working cities around. With Carhartt’s mission to serve and protect all hardworking people, the brand opened the doors to its 37th company retail store at 5019 Broadway Place Space A-1075th at 5th and Broadway on April 28th.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Nashville Ballet and Nashville Symphony Partner for Ballet Extravaganza at Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Following their previous sellout collaborations, Nashville Ballet and Nashville Symphony are joining forces once again for Ballet Extravaganza, May 19-22 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Under the direction of Ballet Artistic Director Paul Vasterling, the four-show run will feature company dancers performing the Emmy Award-winning choreographer’s unique take on Igor Stravinsky’s musical fairy tale The Firebird and Aaron Copland’s Wild West tale Billy the Kid.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Williamson Source

Nashville Legos, Bricks, and More!

We have great news for all you lego lovers. The LEGO Awesome Nashville event has been extended through July 4th! It’s the perfect event for the whole family, with an awesome life-size Harley Davidson and a scale model of the SLS rocket. You’ll have plenty to explore and enjoy at this great event for the whole family. The 40 models at this exhibit took over 2,500 hours to build and were built and supervised by one of only 22 LEGO certified professionals in the world!
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 7 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Takes place every weekend in May (including Memorial Day) 2124 New Castle Road. Arrington, Tennessee 37014. Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandy Clark
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Shane Mcanally
Person
Walker Hayes
Williamson Source

Remembering Naomi Judd With These Five Beloved Songs From The Judds

The Judds, comprised of mother and daughter Wynonna and Naomi Judd, is one of the most successful country music duos. In 1979, Naomi Judd moved herself and her daughters Wynonna and Ashley to Franklin where she took a job as a nurse at Williamson Medical Center. It was an encounter at her job where she met producer Brett Maher whose daughter had been a patient at the hospital. Maher began working with the duo and helped them acquire a recording deal with RCA/Curb records.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Former Brentwood Academy Student Conner Smith to Make Opry Debut

Country artist and Brentwood Academy graduate Conner Smith will make his Opry debut this month. Smith has been invited to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, May 28th. Sharing the news on social media, Smith stated,“First song I ever wrote was at 7 years old after I went to the Grand Ole Opry. Now I get to be a part of the show on May 28th. Gonna be a special moment.”
BRENTWOOD, TN
Williamson Source

Willie Nelson Concert at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin Has Been Postponed Due to COVID

The Willie Nelson and Family concert scheduled for tonight at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin has been postponed due to COVID. FirstBank Amphitheater shared on social media, “Due to a positive Covid case in the Willie Nelson Family Band, the Franklin, TN show at the FirstBank Amphitheater tonight and the Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, MS on May 7 will be postponed to June 17 in Brandon, MS and June 19 in Franklin, TN.”
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy