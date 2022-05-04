ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Weather Blog: Rainy, cool; clearing Thursday

MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YOkC2_0fSQ72eT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0Rb0_0fSQ72eT00

We continue to track an area of low pressure as it spirals its way through New England today. That area of low pressure and its attending boundaries are helping to overspread the North Country and Upper Valley with scattered showers this morning. The wet weather should be met with the puddle jumpers and rain jacket or umbrella. It’s a soggy, yet mild morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4222pQ_0fSQ72eT00

The afternoon will feature continued scattered showers, mostly cloudy skies, and light southeast breezes of 5-15 mph. The clouds and moisture will aid in keeping temperatures well below average for the afternoon, as well. Highs will only manage the lower to middle 50s on the day. Overnight, showers exit and drier weather works in after midnight. Rainfall totals will average a half an inch to an inch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYhph_0fSQ72eT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbR1t_0fSQ72eT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amfPO_0fSQ72eT00

Thursday, high pressure sweeps in with much drier weather, more sunshine, and moderating temperatures. Partly to mostly sunny skies for tomorrow afternoon will likely be accompanied by high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight, we’re monitoring the progress of a weak trough sinking south. It may have enough steam to spark off a few showers early Friday morning, but we’ll need to examine more model runs to confirm that possibility. Stay tuned and keep dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x7aZk_0fSQ72eT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AAsqn_0fSQ72eT00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#New England#The North Country#Nexstar Media Inc
MyChamplainValley.com

Essex home hit by stray gunfire; no one hurt

Essex, VT–Police in Essex are investigating a reported gunfire incident from early Tuesday. Police received a report of gunshots in the area of Orchard Terrace just after 5:30 a.m. No one was hurt, but a home was hit by the stray bullets. Neighbors say the suspects fled before police arrived. Essex police say there’s no […]
ESSEX, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy