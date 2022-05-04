ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' cast puts own stamp on Spock, Uhura, more

By Fred Topel
UPI News
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES, May 4 (UPI) -- Actors Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding and Anson Mount said they are finding their own takes on classic Star Trek characters in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, premiering Thursday on Paramount+.

Peck, 36, plays Spock, a role originated by Leonard Nimoy and played by Zachary Quinto in the 2009 prequel film. Peck's Spock was introduced in the show Star Trek: Discovery. Both Discovery and Strange New Worlds take place before the events in the 1966 Trek series.

"I get a new script, and suddenly I'm faced with something that's totally unfamiliar to me in my work as Spock," Peck said on a recent Television Critics Association Zoom panel.

The actor said his performance still has to measure up to Nimoy's. Peck also still has to wear Vulcan ears.

"The ears are burdensome in many ways," Peck said. "We go much more into his inner life and world, and it feels as though we're treading ground that's not been tread before."

Strange New Worlds introduces 22-year-old Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Nichelle Nichols' character from the original series, also played by Zoe Saldana in the 2009 film. Gooding said Nichols' role as a Starfleet officer represented progress for representation in the '60s.

Gooding said in the original series, Uhura showed how a Black woman could be as capable at her job as her White and male counterparts.

"Something that Nichelle had with the original series' Uhura was a level of understanding and clarity," Gooding said.

Fifty years later, Gooding said she is exploring Uhura before she was so sure of herself.

"Part of her humanity is the other side of that coin - to see the other sides of Uhura that we didn't get to see because of the limitations for Black women in film in the '60s," Gooding said.

Mount, 49, plays a character from Star Trek's past, too. Captain Pike was the Enterprise captain before James T. Kirk in the original series (as Sean Kenney) and the 2009 film (as Bruce Greenwood).

Discovery also introduced Mount's Pike. As Strange New Worlds sees Pike captain the Enterprise, Mount said he aims to make Pike unique to all the other Star Trek captains.

"Humility is a big part of his character," Mount said. "If you're going to stare into the face of God, the universe, whatever you want to call it, every single day, you have to have a healthy dose of humility and appreciation and gratitude."

Mount said Pike's backstory gives him additional qualities to chew on.

"His father was a science teacher and a scholar of comparative religion," Mount said. "So, the exploration is a big, big, big deal with Pike."

Discovery also introduced Rebecca Romijn, 49, as Pike's Number Two. A new character in Star Trek, Number Two remains on Pike's crew in Strange New Worlds.

Romijn is a mother of twin daughters, 13-year-olds Charlie and Dolly, with husband Jerry O'Connell. Romijn said she values the role of Number Two as a woman in authority who can be a good role model.

"The female characters in these genres are fantastic and strong," Romijn said. "They appeal to my daughters and if I'm going to be spending time away from them, I want them to be able to see what I'm doing and appreciate it. And they do."

New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiere Thursdays on Paramount+.

HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Reviews Are In, And Fans Will Probably Like What They Have To Say

The Trek universe is about to expand, with the impending release of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Fans are sure to be excited to get a new look at the beloved franchise but, since limited knowledge of the canon is required here, the show is also the perfect entry point for new fans. Critics have had the opportunity to screen the first five episodes of Season 1, and these reviews should get the fanbase excited about the sci-fi series and how the new elements will be incorporated into the proceedings.
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Picard's Jeri Ryan Reveals Seven Of Nine's Status For Season 3, But What About The Others?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard’s Season 2 episode “Hide and Seek.” Read at your own risk!. Star Trek: Picard’s latest episode put all the cards on the table, and with only the Season 2 finale left, it’s possible we’ll see a few characters exit at the end of the season. Obviously, fans might have questions about who’s going to stick around for Season 3, but there’s no need to question that for Jeri Ryan after she revealed Seven’s status for the final season.
ComicBook

Star Trek Just Introduced a Whole New Borg

While Star Trek: Picard takes place decades after Star Trek: The Next Generation, it has seen Jean-Luc Picard having to deal extensively with his old foes, the Borg. Captain Janeway and the USS Voyager crew weakened the Borg Collective during Star Trek: Voyager's run. However, Picard still carries the scars from when the Borg assimilated him into Locutus in the classic episode "The Best of Borth Worlds." In Star Trek: Picard's first season, Picard and his new crew had to visit a derelict Borg Cube and reunite with Hugh, a Borg set free by the Enterprise crew in "I, Borg," forcing Picard to reckon with trauma. The second season has forced Picard to work with a Borg queen to travel back in time and undo Q's changes to the timeline.
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
TVLine

9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres Was 'Warned' About the Connection That Left Her (and Tommy) Speechless

Click here to read the full article. 9-1-1: Lone Star fans are used to watching the graphic Fox procedural from the spaces between their fingers, but Monday’s episode gave us the most cringeworthy moment of the season — and there was no blood involved. Let’s just talk about it: After confronting her brother-in-law about missing Charles’ funeral, Tommy and Julius (guest star Nathan Owens) shared an emotional moment, one that led to a kiss no one saw coming. Well, except for Gina Torres. “I was warned,” she tells TVLine. “[Executive producer] Tim Minear called me about this plan, and I think my...
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
ScreenCrush

‘Avatar 2’ Finally Gets Official Title

James Cameron has been talking about making Avatar sequels since before there was an Avatar. A sequel was announced and planned for as early as 2014, and shooting began on what eventually expanded to four sequels in 2017. But in all that time, Avatar 2 never had an official title....
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Teaser Reveals Major Marvel Character Cut From Avengers: Infinity War

Judgment is upon the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "This universe is only one of an infinite number," says the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) in Doctor Strange — and they're all safeguarded by the Living Tribunal. In a new promo for Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the dimension-traversing teen America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) opens a portal revealing the glowy-eyed, three-faced visage of one of the most powerful cosmic beings in the vast Marvel Multiverse. Doctor Strange 2 sees Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) navigating these strange new realities subject to the judgment of the Living Tribunal.
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
Collider

Patrick Stewart's Professor X Revealed in New 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' TV Spot

It’s (almost) official, Patrick Stewart is back to the role of Professor X for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With only one week before the release of the highly-anticipated sequel in theaters, Marvel Studios release a new international teaser that shows not only the leader of the X-Men but also what looks like Hayley Atwell as the Multiverse variant Captain Carter.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Wars’ Icon James Earl Jones Only Made $7,000 to Voice Darth Vader in ‘A New Hope’

James Earl Jones was paid only $7,000 to voice Darth Vader in Star Wars: A New Hope — but the actor says for him at the time, it was a huge score. To celebrate Star Wars Day, The Hollywood Reporter looked back at some interviews Jones gave through the years, in which he talked about voicing the legendary sci-fi villain.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Drops Intense New Trailer Featuring Darth Vader for Star Wars Day'Star Wars' and Stoney Clover Lane's Collab Is Ready for Your Next Galactic Starcruiser AdventureThe Original 'Star Wars' Trilogy Is Coming to Casetify's Phone Cases, MagSafe...
