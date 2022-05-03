ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Blunt force trauma to the head cited as cause of death for former Catholic priest incarcerated at Allegheny County Jail

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Spisak, an incarcerated person at the Allegheny County Jail, suffered blunt force trauma to the head resulting in his Jan. 30 death, according to a press release from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner today. His manner of death was ruled an accident, but no details were provided. Spisak,...

Comments / 7

Donna Bumbas
3d ago

I dislike Shapiro…a snake in disguise. Getting fame off someone else’s demise. Accident? Doubt that. AHN? Nothing good to say there. My sister died under their watch. Prisoners? How bout quit breaking the law to begin with!!! Investigation needed for sure…

3
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY

