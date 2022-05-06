ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dave Chappelle Attacker Pleads Not Guilty, Is Ordered To Stay 100 Yards Away From Comedian – Update

By Tom Tapp and Dominic Patten
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPG0T_0fSPKTs400

UPDATE: The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl while carrying a replica gun that contained a switchblade pleaded not guilty today to four misdemeanor counts.

Isaiah Lee, 23, who was initially booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, remains jailed in lieu of $30,000 bail. If he manages to post bail and is released, he was ordered to remain at least 100 yards away from Chappelle and the Hollywood Bowl.

He is due back in court May 20.

Lee appeared in court in downtown Los Angeles with his right arm in a sling — the result of his violent arrest on stage at the Bowl, when he was quickly and forcefully detained by security and Chappelle’s entourage.

If convicted of all counts, Lee could face up to 18 months in county jail and/or up to $4,000 in fines, according to the City Attorney’s Office.

PREVIOUSLY on May 5: The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl while carrying a replica gun that contained a switchblade was charged today with four misdemeanor counts — after Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to pursue any felony charges.

Isaiah Lee, 23, was charged instead by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office with single misdemeanor counts of battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays an event or interferes with a performer.

“This alleged attack has got to have consequences,” City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a video statement announcing the charges.

Feuer — a candidate for Los Angeles mayor — added, “My office takes protecting public safety extremely seriously and we are going to vigorously prosecute this case.”

PREVIOUSLY at 11:20 a.m.: The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has declined to pursue any felony charges against the man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. The case has been referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for consideration of possible misdemeanor charges.

The man, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, was taken into custody by police and booked for assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday night. He is being held on $30,000 bail.

The deadly weapon in question is a plastic replica gun that contains a knife blade, according to an LAPD statement. Lee reportedly had the weapon in his hand when he rushed onstage and tackled the comedian at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday.

The District Attorney’s Office issued a statement saying, “After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct. The District Attorney’s Office does not prosecute misdemeanor crimes within the city of Los Angeles.”

There was no immediate comment from the City Attorney’s Office on whether it has begun to review the case.

Chappelle was not injured as a result of the assault.

PREVIOUSLY on Wednesday: Los Angeles police have identified and arrested the man who allegedly attacked Dave Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl during the Netflix Is A Joke festival. Police say 23-year-old Isaiah Lee was taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday night.

The deadly weapon in question is a plastic replica gun that contains a knife blade, according to an LAPD statement. Lee was taken to the LAPD Hollywood Division.

Lee is being held on $30,000 bail, LAPD Public Information Officer Mendez told Deadline this morning. According to the statement, Lee was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the altercation leading to his arrested. After receiving medical treatment and being cleared for booking, Lee was booked for felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Chappelle was not injured as a result of the assault, the report states.


PREVIOUSLY, Tuesday PM: Social media exploded tonight with posts from attendees at Dave Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl Show, which is part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

Apparently, Chappelle was rushed by someone while onstage. Attendees’ phones were confiscated at the gate, so video and even photos are very sparse, but one video posted seemed to show the man smashing into someone holding a microphone, possibly Chappelle.

Accounts posted online said the man was corralled by security — and possibly fellow comedian Jamie Foxx.

Los Angeles police confirmed to ABC7 that they responded to a call at the Bowl around 10:45 p.m. They indicated that a man was taken into custody. He was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife.

In one posted clip , apparently after the incident, Chappelle is heard to quip, “It was a trans man,” a reference to his own controversial comments in his Netflix special The Closer — which some considered transphobic — and the uproar , protests and anger that ensued.

Videos posted by attendees outside the show, after they’d gotten their phones back, seemed to show the alleged assailant being loaded into an ambulance, his arm mangled.

Another person caught the end of the show on video where Chappelle and Jamie Foxx, who apparently rushed onstage to help apprehend the man going after Chappelle.

“Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” said the headliner by way of thanks.

“I thought that was part of the show,” Foxx is heard to respond.

“I grabbed the back of that N*****’s head,” said Chappelle. “His hair was spongey!”

Later the comedian sounded a note of both shock and levity saying, “I’ve been doing this for 35 years. I just stomped a N***** backstage. I’ve always wanted to do that.”

Foxx chimed in on a more serious note.

“Listen, I just want to say…this man is an absolute genius. We’ve got to make sure we protect him at all times,” said Foxx. “For every comedian who comes out here, this means everything. You’re a genius. You’re a legend, and we’re not going to let nothing happen to you.”

After Foxx left the stage Chappelle, possibly thinking about all the nerves and emotions as fans would exit the show, said to the crowd, “Everybody compose yourselves.”

Representatives for Netflix did not respond to request for comment from Deadline.

Warning: Video contains explicit language.

The incident comes not just in the wake of Chappelle’s comments in The Closer , but also Will Smith rushing the stage to slap Chris Rock at the Oscars. After that event, many comedians expressed concern about the ideas it might give copycats.

“Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters,” said Kathy Griffin at the time.

Rock was one of Chappelle’s guests on tonight’s show. According to witnesses, he walked out shortly after the incident hugged Chappele and asked, “Was that Will Smith?”

City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments / 8

r flan
6d ago

confiscated phones at gate, but not guns and knives.This is our a#$backwards world we live in now.

Reply
6
UPDATE, MAY 4:  Rapper Kidd Creole was sentenced today to 16 years in prison for the stabbing death of a homeless man. The 62-year-old, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, killed John Jolly, a 55-year-old vagrant. "A life is a life, whether the person is homeless, whether the person is a CEO," said Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michele Rodney. "Within seconds … Mr. Jolly's life was changed forever." The judge did not believe the defendant's claims of self-defense. "You didn't know him," she told him in court. "You didn't know that he had a [history of] violence...
David Birney, an actor who found early success on Broadway before landing the co-starring role on a 1972 sitcom, Bridget Loves Bernie, that would be one of the most controversial TV shows of its era, died of Alzheimer's disease Friday, April 29, at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 83. His death was reported to The New York Times by his life partner, Michele Roberge. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born in Washington D.C. and raised in Cleveland, Birney had studied theater at the University of California, Los Angeles, when in...
Jossara Jinaro, a veteran television actress, filmmaker, producer and SAG activist, died of cancer on April 27, according to a post on her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. "With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family. Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn't take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. She is...
What actually went down at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's downtown LA penthouse six years ago was back in the spotlight today in the former Pirates of the Caribbean star's $50 million defamation case against his ex-wife. With Depp, Heard, the jury and everyone else in the packed Virginia courtroom watching the video monitors, LAPD Officer Melissa Saenz bluntly said that "I did not identify her (Heard) as a victim of domestic violence." Under questioning by the defense team, the March 21021 deposition showed the 12-year LAPD vet detailing her experience entering and observing the...
Steve Burton has found a new home in Salem, at least temporarily: the former General Hospital star who left the ABC soap in 2021 after failing to adhere to its vaccine policy is joining the second installment of Beyond Salem, Peacock's Days of Our Lives spinoff. DOOL head writer Ron Carlivati confirmed the news on Twitter Friday, saying "We're BEYOND excited about this news!" It's unclear, for now, what role Burton will play in the spinoff that will feature the much-anticipated return of super-couple Bo and Hope (Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell), as well as Deidre...
Johnny Depp Snickers In Court As Amber Heard Details Alleged Violence & Controlling Behavior By Him; Testimony Describes ‘Pirates’ Actor’s 2014 Stormy Opioid Detox – Update

In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court "the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself." After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard "will hit the wall hard," a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. "You...
Deadline

