ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Park Royal fire: Investigation launched into huge bakery blaze tackled by 125 firefighters

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SteEM_0fSPGf5O00

More than 120 firefighters tackled a huge fire at an industrial bakery in west London over night .

The blaze broke out at the site in Park Royal in the early hours of Wednesday and is under investigation by London Fire Brigade.

Smoke was seen billowing from the bakery and orange flames lit up the site on Minerva Road in the early hours.

Eleven gas cylinders were removed over fears they could explode when exposed to heat.

Most of the factory’s ground floor, as well as half of its roof, were damaged by the fire.

Paul Morgan, the station commander who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters were faced with a fully-developed fire on arrival.

“One person left the building before the brigade arrived.”

He said crews worked “incredibly hard” to ensure the fire was contained to the single-storey building in Park Royal and prevent further damage.

Residents in the area were told to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke coming from the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade said it sent 20 fire engines and 125 firefighters to the scene. It used one of its 32-metre turntable ladders as a tower to get water onto the building from the outside.

Firefighters were called just before 3.30am on Wednesday to reports of the blaze. It had been brought under control by 6.10am, it said.

There were no reports of injuries, the brigade said, adding it had launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mother, 48, who was '10 out of 10' drunk hurled fire extinguisher like a 'missile' from sixth floor of hotel into lobby to 'scare staff' after check-in row - causing £220,000 worth of damage

A drunk guest launched a fire extinguisher like a 'missile' from the sixth floor of a Liverpool city centre hotel to the lobby below, landing her with a suspended jail sentence. Ashley Fairfield was rude to staff at the Radisson Blu when she returned after a night out without her...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother who died on boating holiday ‘may not have fallen if rail was fitted’

A mother-of-three who fell from a hire boat, got caught in the propeller and drowned would have been unlikely to have fallen if an adequate guardrail had been fitted, an investigation has found.Laura Perry was holidaying on the Norfolk Broads as part of a group of nine, including her partner, who was the nominated skipper and their three sons aged 16, 14 and four.Her mother and father, her sister, who was the driver, and her 16-year-old niece were also in the group on the 12.8-metre motor cruiser Diamond Emblem 1.Today, we’ve published our report into a fall overboard after the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Gillingham factory fire breaks out after oven sets alight

A large fire has broken out at a factory and blocked a road. Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service crews have been at the site in Station Road, Gillingham, since about 07:40 GMT, after an industrial oven set alight. The fire has blocked the road between High Street and...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#West London#Fire Engines#Windows#Accident#The London Fire Brigade
BBC

Woman in 70s dies in flat fire in Warrington

A woman, believed to be in her 70s, has died in a flat fire in Warrington. Firefighters were called to reports of a "serious" blaze on Lyon Street, Latchford, at about 21:45 BST on Tuesday night, Cheshire Police said. Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has launched an investigation into the...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man, 50, charged with murder of missing Lancashire mother

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing mother-of-two who was last seen almost a week ago.Katie Kenyon, 33, has not been seen since Friday morning when Lancashire Police believe she travelled in a van from Burnley.Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road in Burnley, was charged on Wednesday with her murder.A man has this evening been charged by detectives with the murder of missing mum of two Katie Kenyon https://t.co/e1IlyOljTF pic.twitter.com/70mxx2Tqkj— Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) April 27, 2022He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Thursday.Ms Kenyon, from Padiham, was last seen at around 9.30am on Friday when it is thought she travelled in a Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of north Lancashire.Police said her family have thanked well wishers for their support, but have asked that people respect their privacy at this time. Read More Calls for Tory MP probed over Commons porn claim to be sacked – live
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Firefighters free dog after 'freak' safety belt accident

A dog has been cut free from her car seat harness after becoming trapped in a "freak accident". Vets at Wolstanton, in Staffordshire, tried unsuccessfully to release Lola the three-year-old miniature pinscher by lubricating and shaving her leg. Fearing they might break it if they pulled too hard, they called...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kelly Hartigan-Burns death: Officer to fight misconduct ruling

A former police sergeant who "lost control" while dealing with an arrested woman who later died will appeal against a gross misconduct ruling. Jason Marsden was working as a custody sergeant for Lancashire Police when Kelly Hartigan-Burns, 35, was brought into a police station in Blackburn. She was put in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

CCTV reveals shocking moment an HGV smashes into two parked cars and van at 7.30am leaving 'absolute carnage' as resident says aftermath of the crash on a quiet residential street 'was like a war zone'

This is the moment an HGV truck smashes into three vehicles on a quiet residential street, leaving behind a scene of 'absolute carnage'. Emergency services were called to the incident on Blackburn Road, Egerton at 7.30am yesterday, in which no-one was hurt, but left locals staring at what one described as 'a war zone'.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Yard workers drowned in pig feed, manslaughter trial hears

Two yard workers drowned in pig feed after being overcome by fumes inside a tanker, a court has heard. Leicester Crown Court was told one of the workers, Nathan Walker, was asked to clean inside the tanker despite the risk of him being overcome by carbon dioxide. Gavin Rawson is...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Passenger opens plane emergency exit door and walks on wing

Passengers on a United Airlines flight watched in disbelief on Monday as a fellow traveller was able to open a plane’s emergency exit door and walk on to the aircraft’s wing.United flight 2478 from San Diego had landed at Chicago O’Hare shortly after 4am when the incident occurred.As the plane taxied to gate B3, the unidentified male passenger pulled open the emergency exit and climb out onto the wing, before he “slid down onto the airfield” and was pulled into custody by local police.A fellow passenger, Mary-Ellen Eagleton, told Chicago’s WGN9 news channel that others on the plane had shouted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

Decapitated Skulls of 150 Women Piled Up in Mexican Cave

What looks like a murder probe was discovered in a Mexican cave near the Guatemalan border in an area plagued by violent smuggling gangs. The historic discovery was suspected to be the remains of human sacrifices to the Aztec gods thousands of years ago. Mexican police were stunned to find...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

637K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy