Park Royal fire: Investigation launched into huge bakery blaze tackled by 125 firefighters

More than 120 firefighters tackled a huge fire at an industrial bakery in west London over night .

The blaze broke out at the site in Park Royal in the early hours of Wednesday and is under investigation by London Fire Brigade.

Smoke was seen billowing from the bakery and orange flames lit up the site on Minerva Road in the early hours.

Eleven gas cylinders were removed over fears they could explode when exposed to heat.

Most of the factory’s ground floor, as well as half of its roof, were damaged by the fire.

Paul Morgan, the station commander who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters were faced with a fully-developed fire on arrival.

“One person left the building before the brigade arrived.”

He said crews worked “incredibly hard” to ensure the fire was contained to the single-storey building in Park Royal and prevent further damage.

Residents in the area were told to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke coming from the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade said it sent 20 fire engines and 125 firefighters to the scene. It used one of its 32-metre turntable ladders as a tower to get water onto the building from the outside.

Firefighters were called just before 3.30am on Wednesday to reports of the blaze. It had been brought under control by 6.10am, it said.

There were no reports of injuries, the brigade said, adding it had launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.