Sophomore seasons can break a Housewife, but judging by Drew Sidora's post-filming proclamations, season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta made her into one. "I felt like last year I was pretty much hazed, to no return," the actress admits to ET over video chat. "I didn't have a chance. I came in, and I was defending myself. So I was like, all right, I'm the Cinderella. Call me Drewella, that's what it is. And this season, I felt like I was able to really connect with the ladies and give them an opportunity to really get to know me, really, truly, and know what I'm about."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO